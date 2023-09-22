Ibram X. Kendi's Center for Antiracist Research At Boston University Under Scrutiny Following Layoffs

Boston University has confirmed that an inquiry has been launched into Ibram X. Kendi’s Center for Antiracist Research, which is housed by the school. It will also look into how grant funding had been managed, numerous layoffs and Kendi’s leadership at the center.

Kendi joined the university in 2020 after the murder of George Floyd to help deal with calls for racial reckoning. As part of his restructuring plan to have the center remain sustainable, he laid off 19 people leaving it with only 15-17 employees.

A statement from Boston University read:

“We recognize the importance of Dr. Kendi’s work and the significant impact it has had on antiracist thinking and policy. Boston University and Dr. Kendi believe strongly in the Center’s mission, and while he takes strong exception to the allegations made in recent complaints and media reports, we look forward to working with him as we conduct our assessment.”



Kendi, 41, is the author of the best-selling book “How to Be an Antiracist.” He also founded the Antiracist Research and Policy Center in 2017 at American University in Washington D.C. In June 2020, the program was moved to Boston University.

Former staff members told The Boston Globe that they were worried about how grant funds were being managed as well as the status of various projects that the Center for Antiracist Research were in charge of. Boston University’s independent student newspaper, The Daily Free Press, has previously reported that the center had received almost up to $43 million since it was founded.

In an interview Thursday, BU president ad interim said the school will plan on continuing their diversity, equity and inclusion efforts. “We must make sure that we, as a university, do whatever we can to keep the conversation alive and always moving forward.”