George Zimmerman, who killed 17-year-old Trayvon Martin in 2012, has revealed that he is $2.5 million in debt, with no income on top of that.

According to the Orlando Sentinel, the details surrounding Zimmerman’s finances, or lack thereof, was filed in Seminole County court in support of a request for Zimmerman to be represented by the Public Defender’s Office in a misdemeanor stalking case. Because, you know, that waste of space has been up to no good since he shot and killed the unsuspecting teen who was walking home from the convenience store.

At any rate, Zimmerman’s request was granted, and he is currently being represented by Public Defender Blaise Trettis, whose office has since filed a not-guilty plea and a request for a jury trial in the case.

Zimmerman was set to appear in court, again, for the umpteenth time, for an arraignment May 30, but his defense waived that proceeding.

The stalking case stems from Zimmerman being accused of sending threatening messages to private investigator Dennis Warren, who was contacting him about Jay Z’s documentary series centered around Trayvon.

Warren told deputies that he had contacted Zimmerman back in September on behalf of the series executive producer, Michael Gasparro, and gave Zimmerman his information.

Shortly after, Zimmerman contacted Gasparro and talked about the docuseries, which tells the story of Trayvon’s life and his 2012, at Zimmerman’s hand. Zimmerman was ultimately acquitted of second-degree murder.

It wasn’t until December that the investigator heard from Zimmerman again. Gasparro contacted Warren telling him that Zimmerman was “extremely agitated” and was sending Gasparro threatening messages.

“[The private investigator] is a [expletive] WHO BOTHERED MY UNCLE IN HIS HOME. Local OR former law officer He’s well on his way to the inside of a gator as well. 10-4?” Zimmerman wrote to Gasparro, using the police code to ask if he understood or acknowledged the message, the Sentinel notes.

Between Dec. 16, 2017, and Christmas Day, Warren told deputies he got 55 phone calls, 67 text messages, 36 voicemails and 27 emails from Zimmerman, records show.

Warren pleaded with Zimmerman to stop but Zimmerman texted “NO!” before taunting “pursue charges.”

Of course, this is not the first time this wild card threatened someone in relation to the docuseries. First, he threatened to feed someone involved in the production to an alligator, before reiterating the threat about Jay Z.

“What I said is I would beat him as if I was Solange, and he would find himself coming out of the south side of a gator if he comes to Florida and bothers my family,” Zimmerman told the Orlando Sentinel in December.

Despite all of this, a judge denied Warren’s request for a restraining order against Zimmerman.

But hey, maybe here’s to hoping that Warren sues the broke bitch for whatever pennies he has left.