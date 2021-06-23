“I Felt a Social Responsibility to Take On This Role:’ Taryn Manning Explains Why She Said Yes to Playing Karen

Karen (2021) Screenshot : YouTube/Flixville USA

As we reported yesterday, audiences can expect a new horror film about racist white people.



Aptly titled Karen, the film made waves online when the trailer hit the Twittersphere and was subsequently roasted, with many users airing out their grievances at yet another poor Get Out-esque attempt.

According to Deadline, Karen follows, well, uh, Karen Drexler (played by Orange Is the New Black’s Taryn Manning), “a racist white woman who makes it her personal mission to displace the new Black family that has just moved in next door to her. Community activist Malik (Cory Hardrict) and his wife Imani (Jasmine Burke) are the couple who have just moved to the Atlanta suburb, but they won’t be backing down without a fight.” The film is also being directed by Coke Daniels.

OMG, the last thing we need is another—

Now before you jump on your soapbox and explain to me why the last thing we need is another movie about racist white women doing racist white women shit when all we simply have to do is turn on the news on any given day, let me just tell you—I agree.

Thank you.

But what if I told you that making yet another movie about racist white people doing racist white people shit—though all we have to do is simply scroll on social media at any given point to see that—could serve a larger purpose and effect change? Would you believe me then?

No.

OK. Well, would you believe Taryn Manning, the woman who’s cosplaying a Karen (or KK-Karen as fellow writer Zack Linly likes to put it) in this film?

It’s still gonna be a ‘no’ for m—

When asked to comment on why she wanted to take on this role, Manning explained: “I felt a social responsibility to take on this role. Even if I had to play the villain to [effect] change around the globe, then I was more than willing to step into the role. What’s been going on is devastating. It’s time for change and for me to be a part of the bigger picture, meant a lot to me.”

...Pensatucky, please.

Yeaaaah, you right. I don’t believe it either.