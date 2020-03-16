‘I Am Not Going to Stop in Traffic for Two Black People’: White Man Pulled Gun on Two Black Women and 1-Year-Old After Car Accident

Screenshot : WSB-TV Channel 2

Every day people of the color redacted persuasion argue that racism in America is a thing of the past or, at the very least, a thing largely exaggerated by the media and by us disgruntled blacks. Yet every other day it seems we see recorded reports of unsuspecting black people walking into instances of blatant racism while in the process of minding our own damn business.

WSB-TV reported that in Cobb County, Ga., last Monday, a white man pulled a gun on two black women and their 1-year-old godson after causing a minor accident and being asked by the women to pull over and deal with what he had done.



It all started when 59-year-old Stephen Abbot reportedly clipped the side mirror of Asia Lewis and Kimberly Carter’s car as they were riding with their godson. After Abbot didn’t immediately pull over, the women caught up with him and called out for him to do so, at which point he reached for his gun, the women told officers.



“He grabbed his gun and just put it on his dash like he was trying to scare us or something,” said Lewis.



According to Carter, the two of them made an attempt at de-escalating the situation telling officers, “I yelled out, ‘You don’t have to do all that, we’re not pointing a gun at you, or doing anything to you, we’re just trying to let you know that you hit my car.’”



And just in case any of our melanin deficient readers were thinking, “Oh come on, the guy was probably just really in a hurry. I’m sure it was an emergency. You’ve seen the movie Changing Lanes, people get carried away sometimes. How do we know this had anything to do with race at all?” WSB-TV got ahold of a 911 recording from a call made by Abbot proving that the only emergency he faced was fear of black people in traffic.



“I don’t know who these people are. I have no idea what they’re doing, but I am not going to stop in traffic for two black people in a beat-up old car,” Abbot told 911 dispatch.



Later on in the recording, Abbot can reportedly be heard saying the two women insulted his “family heritage.” (Likely translation: “Those darkies wanted me to pull over my car like their ancestors wanted mine to pull over white power!”)



Abbot was arrested about nine miles from the scene and charged with misdemeanor hit-and-run and pointing a gun, according to WSB-TV.



Abbot will likely not be charged with any hate crimes, but Lewis and Carter know that hate is what informed Abbot’s every action that day.



“We shouldn’t be treated differently because we’re black,” Lewis said.



Both women say they never mentioned race (because, honestly, we never have to), all they spoke of was the damage to their car which they’re still hoping to have repaired. Abbot is now out on bond.

