Howard University has recently announced its latest partnership, a 20 year agreement with the Jordan brand to amplify academic and athletic opportunities for students and alumni.

The HBCU will partner with both the shoe and athletic wear branches of the brand to create designs aimed at boosting the school’s recruitment efforts and update the campus’ athletic apparel offerings. On August 27th, the first jumpman uniforms are set to be revealed.

“Howard University and Jordan Brand share a legacy of excellence and deep commitment to the Black Community,” Craig Williams, president of Jordan Brand, said in a statement. “As a HBCU graduate, I understand the educational impact an institution like Howard University has. We are proud to partner with Howard University and see the growth in Black talent on the field and well beyond it.”

According to Hypebeast, Michael Jordan himself plans to sweeten the pot by committing $100 million to “The Black community” in hopes of financially empowering organizations “fighting to create systemic change.”

Jordyn Allen, the student association president at Howard University, says that the impact of the partnership will be felt for years.

“HBCU‘s have been impacting culture since the beginning,” Allen said in a statement. “Now we see a new era on the horizon, and an opportunity with Jordan Brand to introduce Howard University to the world.”

Although no specific initiatives have been announced as of yet, the partnership will create tangible opportunities to uplift and empower the Bison community.

“We have always been proud of our legacy at Howard University,” says Dr. Wayne A.I. Frederick, Howard University President, “but we are audacious enough to believe our future could be brighter than our past. Partnering with Jordan Brand is another signal of our ambitions as a university to become an even brighter beacon for Black Excellence. We are thrilled to work on that vision of greatness together.



