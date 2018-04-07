Photo: McNamee/Getty Images

After nine days of occupying the campus Administration Building (renamed the Kwame Ture Student Center during the protest), Howard University students have ended their #HUSitIn, after reaching a consensus with the trustees and university president.



On Friday, the board of trustees released a statement of commitments addressing student concerns, many of which were first outlined by unofficial student organization, HU Resist.



“The occupation is over but it’s the beginning of a much longer process to respect student power at Howard,” says a protester who goes by Veritas 1865.

Initially, a main point of contention for students was the immediate resignation of President Wayne A.I. Frederick and his board of trustees, which they dropped.



The administration said Friday that task forces co-chaired by students will be made to address and review policies pertaining to their other demands — namely issues of public safety, sexual harassment and assault on campus, mental health resources, greater transparency and soaring tuition costs.

The very first concession centered around adequate or substandard housing, where the administration has decided to extended the housing application deadline to May 1st.

“This [Administration] building occupation was the first time Howard students have lived in a space that has working bathrooms without mold, that had fans or air conditioning; the first time they’ve been in a comfortable space,” says Veritas.

The occupation of the administration building began March 29, days after an anonymous article dropped alleging proof of misappropriated financial aid funds, where one current law student, Tyrone Hankerson, was at the center.

Although the financial aid debacle was the genus of the protest, students insist it was always bigger than that.



However, as Veritas 1865 notes, that issue is still not resolved. “It’s still not determined how much money was stolen in total; if the theft was more widespread than just Financial Aid; if the money was returned,” they say. “We still don’t know what’s happened to the money.”



“We’ll continue to oversee the execution of the agreement and see to it that the demands are met, to create a culture of accountability,” they add.