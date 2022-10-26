We’ve never thought of Clarence Thomas as much of a hope-for-the-hopeless kinda guy, but we have to give him credit: one of his recent decisions seems to be providing the inspiration that some down-on-their luck citizens need to pick themselves up and fight the good fight.



Take Mark Meadows, the lowly former White House chief-of-staff who finds himself being unwillingly dragged before a Georgia grand jury by a big, bad Black woman named Fani Willis, who thinks Meadows should have to answer questions about his valiant efforts to try to keep his former boss and himself employed at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.

Until recently, it looked like Meadows was doomed, having been served a subpoena by Willis, who is using her power as Fulton County, Georgia’s district attorney to drag Meadows and other downtrodden citizens like Rudy Giuliani and Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) in front of a grand jury. Once there, she planned to force them to tell the truth about what they knew, under penalty of perjury, regarding former president Donald Trump allegedly trying to tamper with Georgia’s election results in 2020. Things seemed bleak.

But on Monday, Thomas stepped in to play the foil, using his power as the Supreme Court justice who hears emergency petitions in the state of Georgia to put a temporary pause on Willis’ attempt to put Graham in the uncomfortable position of testifying. That decision itself doesn’t apply to Meadows, but it at least seems to have given him some hope that he, too, can fight the power. Just hours after Thomas handed down his decision in Graham’s case, Meadows rose like a phoenix from the ashes to ask a South Carolina judge to give him a similar reprieve from Willis’ subpoena.

A hearing is scheduled on Meadows’ motion today. If he loses, we’ll give you one guess where he turns to next looking for a champion in the judicial branch for his cause.