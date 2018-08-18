Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into possible ties between the Kremlin and President Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign has entered its second year. There have been indictments, plea deals and convictions. A lot has happened, but how many Americans actually know about it?



The Root asked New Yorkers how much they really know about the investigation. Some of the reactions were fairly informed, others not so much. A few were pretty hilarious.

Check out our video to see how much some folks know after two years of intense news coverage of Russia and Trump’s ties to the Kremlin.