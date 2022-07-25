In unfortunate news, before he was ever able to take a step on a professional football field, Houston Texans rookie wide receiver John Metchie III’s career has been delayed. On Sunday, he announced that he has been diagnosed with leukemia and will probably not be able to play this entire season.

In a statement shared by the Texans, Metchie said, “Recently I was diagnosed with APL (Acute Promyelocytic Leukemia), the most curable form of Leukemia. I am currently receiving great medical care, am in good spirits and I expect to make a recovery at a later point in time.”

He continued, “As a result of this diagnosis, I will likely not be playing football this season. My main focus will be on health and recovery. Thank you in advance for our support and well-wishes. I cannot wait to come back stronger than ever. God bless.”

As a result of his illness, the team placed Metchie on the active/non-football list.



Although Metchie sounded optimistic in his statement, it’s been a tough road to get back on the field ever since before the 2022 NFL Draft. During the 2021 SEC Championship game against Georgia and Alabama, Metchie tore his ACL on a non-contact injury, making it unable for him to play for Alabama at all during the 2021 College Football Playoff.

Before his injury, he was having an excellent season for the Crimson Tide with 96 catches for 1,142 yards and eight touchdowns. The Houston Texans drafted Metchie 44th overall in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Although the road ahead may be tough for Metchie, returning from cancer and playing at a high level in the NFL is not impossible. On Dec. 14, Kansas City Chiefs safety Eric Berry was diagnosed with lymphoma, a cancer of the lymphatic system. Seven months later, Berry was back on the field and for the next two seasons, he was selected first-team All-Pro.

Many of Metchie’s teammates shared encouraging words to the Texans rookie on social media.

