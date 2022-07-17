A young Houston DJ on her way to stardom has tragically passed away at the age of 23. Reports claim that DJ D Baby, born Darian Lewis, fell from the 13th floor balcony of her girlfriend’s apartment, onto the 9th floor pool deck of the Camden Downtown apartments on July 4th. She was immediately transported to a Houston hospital, but sadly died on July 13th. She had just celebrated her 23rd birthday weeks prior on June 24th, KPRC reported.

While the incident is still under investigation, the evidence is leading authorities to believe that it was all an unfortunate accident. On the day of her death, Lewis’ mother Terri expressed her sorrow on Facebook, and included a series of images of her late child.

“My youngest and only daughter has transitioned,” Terri said, “please pray for the family, my heart is heavy and broken.”

Nishia Jackson, Lewis’ partner also spoke her truth on Facebook. She wrote that Lewis had been dropped off at her apartment that night intoxicated, and that upon arrival, she “climbed to the balcony” and got on top of a patio chair.

“Once she climbed on the patio chair, I sprinted from the door to her, but she fell over before I could save her,” Jackson wrote. She then tried to chase her down. “I got to her & immediately screamed & summoned for help!” she wrote.

Despite Jackson’s transparency however, some are accusing the young woman of being involved in the death of her girlfriend. She also addressed these rumors within the post.

“There’s no way I could have pushed her over,” she said, “WE WERE NOT FIGHTING!”

“We were far from perfect,” she continued. “We had issues like most however, I would never hurt her whom I love, nor anyone in such a manner.”

Jackson also said that she was “devastated” by the claims others were making that Lewis intentionally jumped from the balcony.

Lewis’ father, who spoke with Fox 26 Houston, said that his plan is to “trust the system, and we’re going to let them do their job.”

In addition to her music career, she also worked as an entrepreneur, starting her own Hookah business, Hookah Heroes. She additionally had aspirations to take her talents outside of the LGBTQ+ party market that she was so well known within, saying, “I love [DJing] for the LGBTQ community but I never wanted to be boxed into any one sector.”