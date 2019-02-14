Image: Mickey Mouse poses during Mickey’s 90th Spectacular at The Shrine Auditorium on October 6, 2018 (Getty Images)

If the Mickey Mouse Club were charged with sending MAGA-cheering buzzkills home packing, it might’ve gone a little something like this:

M-I-C.



See ya later.

K-E-Y.

Why? Because you’re fuckin’ buggin’.

G-T-F-O-H.

Walt Disney World properties have banned 49-year-old Dion Cini from its entire roster of properties for displaying a pro-Trump flag while riding Disneyland’s Mark Twain Riverboat. The banner, emblazoned with “Re-elect Trump 2020” and “Keep America Great” slogans, were enough to get Cini the boot.

According to their website, Disney expressly prohibits the use of “any flag, banner or sign for commercial purposes, or to incite a crowd,” regardless of its color, content or associated politics.

Speaking to USA Today, a park official said that the park welcomes “all guests to enjoy our parks; however, demonstrations and the display of signs and banners are not permitted. This person has been previously warned, and we have taken appropriate steps to address his behavior.”

Cini, who is seen wearing a visor in ride photos from the November display (because of course he’d be wearing a visor) has run afoul of the house the Mouse built before. In November of last year, he displayed similar signs at Disney World while riding the Splash Mountain and Expedition Everest, a decision made after he was reprimanded for the same offense in September in the Magic Kingdom. Disney revoked Cini’s annual pass in September, adding him to the park’s black list before he agreed to let people enjoy things in peace.

Now, he’s banned for life.

I wanted to actually abide by their rules, and not hold up a flag to incite a crowd, but I kind of wanted to test them,” Cini told ABC affiliate WFTV via Facebook messenger. “I just really wanted to find out whether or not it had to do with unfurling a flag, or what was written on the flag.”

Cini says he plans to unveil a larger banner somewhere in the United States. Someone should invite him to Black Bike Week.