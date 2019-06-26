Photo: WSB-TV Video (YouTube)

As if being homeless isn’t stressful enough, imagine waking up from taking a nap inside of the McDonald’s where you work and learning that a picture of you sleeping was uploaded to Facebook.

According to WSB-TV, that’s exactly what happened to 21-year-old Simon Childs, who was resting between shifts at the Fayetteville, Ga., restaurant when a woman who should’ve been minding her damn business uploaded his picture with the following caption:

“Just another reason for me to leave Fayetteville. I was in the McDonald’s in the middle of town and I saw this guy sleeping in the booth,” she wrote. “I go and tell an employee that someone is asleep in their booth and her response was ‘oh yeah, we know hee hee, it’s ok’ and I said ‘not really but whatever.’”

In the time she spent publicly shaming Childs, she could’ve instead offered him help. After recently losing his mother and struggling to take care of his son, a little compassion would’ve gone a very long way.

“I’ve been going through a hard time with my mom passing,” Childs said. “It kind of hurt to see my picture up there, you know? I thought it was something negative and nobody would care about it.”

Thankfully, the rest of humanity isn’t trash and reached out to Childs to offer hotel rooms, diapers, clothing for him and his son, job offers, a haircut, and even a car to help him get back on his feet.

Additionally, a GoFundMe campaign was created to expedite his resurgence.



While others might harbor resentment toward the woman who attempted to shame them publicly, Childs feels the complete opposite.



“I’m not homeless,” he said. “Not now. Thanks to her.”



Hopefully, this story of tragedy turned to triumph inspires others to do the right thing when afforded the opportunity to do so.