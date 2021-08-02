The life of hip-hop icon Biz Markie is set to be celebrated on Monday, August 2.

As Page Six reports, the celebration will be split into two parts, the first of which will include a private viewing ceremony for family and close friends at 11 a.m. followed by a public ceremony, which will be livestreamed for fans and well wishers starting at 1:30 p.m. on BET. The event is set to take place in Patchogue, N.Y., on Long Island.

Advertisement

Rev. Al Sharpton is expected to give the eulogy. Fellow rappers such as Fat Joe, Papoose, Al B Sure!, Big Daddy Kane and LL Cool J are all expected to make appearances and pay their respects.

“I just wanna say rest in power to Biz Mark, my friend,” LL said in an emotional video posted to social media after news of the “Just a Friend” rapper’s passing began to circulate. “So many memories man...you was in the basement of my grandmother’s house when I wrote ‘Rock The Bells.’ Used to always hang out back in the days we was running around Queens and Long Island.”

LL later added, “I’m glad we got to do what we got to do towards the end. Love you, bro and I want to send love to all your fans, your millions of fans around the world, your family, send my love to your family, to your wife, management and rest in power bro.”

G/O Media may get a commission Beard Collection Buy for $54 at Scotch Porter Use the promo code EASY15

Biz Markie passed away on July 16, at the young age of 57 following a prolonged hospital stay due to complications caused by Type 2 diabetes.

“Biz created a legacy of artistry that will forever be celebrated by his industry peers and his beloved fans whose lives he was able to touch through music, spanning over 35 years.,” a rep for Biz Markie said in a statement at the time. “He leaves behind a wife, many family members and close friends who will miss his vibrant personality, constant jokes and frequent banter.”

Advertisement



