The moment we hang up our Halloween costumes, it’s time to start making plans for the holidays. But before you make that trip to Grandma’s house, the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) wants you to get your updated COVID vaccine.



As part of the “We Can Do This” campaign, the department charged with keeping Americans healthy is rolling out new TV, digital, radio, and print ads that stress the importance of getting updated vaccines, particularly for older Americans, as we get together this holiday season. They will also direct viewers to the website Vaccines.gov to get the latest information on where they can get vaccines and boosters in their communities .

On Point - :30

As they roll out their campaign, HHS is placing a heavy emphasis on getting its message out to Black and Latino communities in 30 markets, including Miami FL, Raleigh-Durham NC, Philadelphia PA, Columbia SC, Washington DC, Baltimore MD, San Antonio TX and Albuquerque-Santa Fe NM.

Since the beginning of the Biden-Harris administration, We Can Do This has worked with more than 1,000 organizations to share their message with over 26 million people. And their efforts have helped close a 10-point gap in vaccinations between white and Black/Latino communities across the country. HHS hopes their ad campaign will lead to fewer COVID hospitalizations and deaths this winter.

“The new television ads airing today send an urgent message to communities at high risk of severe illness from COVID that the updated vaccine is the best tool we have against hospitalization and death. These ads also reflect our commitment to equity in our COVID response and the need to redouble efforts to reach Black and Hispanic communities about the benefits of the updated vaccines. We have seen COVID infections increase in prior winters, and it does not have to be that way this year. We now have updated COVID-19 vaccines to protect you against the Omicron strain,” said Sarah Lovenheim, HHS Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs.