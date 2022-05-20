Summer is right around the corner, making it the perfect time to get your backyard ready to barbecue. But you may not have a lot of time or money to get a designer’s help. Luckily, we did it for you.

HGTV star Breegan Jane has over 137,000 Instagram followers and nearly 67,000 on TikTok who look to her for design inspiration. The LA-based designer, lifestyle expert and all-around ray of sunshine believes that less is more. Clean, modern lines and neutral colors are a part of her signature style. Breegan spoke exclusively with The Root and shared some simple ways to freshen up your outdoor space in time for summer.



If you have a limited budget, Breegan suggests stores like TJ Maxx and Marshalls for finding brand name pieces at affordable prices. ”The inventory is constantly changing, so it’s like a treasure hunt every time,” she says. Adding accessories like lanterns can be a simple way to make a statement.

Advertisement

If you can’t afford to buy all new furniture, Jane says layered accent pillows and faux plants are a great way to update the look of your outdoor space. “Pillows are like the makeup to your outdoor space. A little blush and mascara can go a long way,” she says. When it comes to patterns and colors, she says burnt orange is where it’s at. “Grab a nice planter for a faux plant, and you’ve just brightened up your whole space,” she added.

G/O Media may get a commission Top Rated Regenacalm Serum S1 Pro Protects skin’s water balance and maintains its moisture level.

Contains the signature Regenacalm blend of active botanicals to expedite skin cell renewal. Buy for $20 at Regenacalm Use the promo code THEINVENTORY15 Advertisement

And Jane says it’s ok to mix faux and live plants if you don’t have a green thumb. “You may not want another thing to take care of. My space is lived-in and comfortable. It’s not there to add more work to my life. So for me, give me faux and real,” she says.



If your space is small, Jane says color is your friend. “Pick one bold, bright color and use it throughout the space in accents. That will add a depth and dynamic pop I think some people are scared to do in small spaces,” she said. “Or you can stick to one tonality and layer it in. ” Adding an outdoor rug is one of her favorite ways to spice up a small space. “I feel like an outdoor rug anchors in a smaller space and helps section off certain areas. Even if it’s just a small rug with a little table and a chair, it will help make the whole space seem bigger because you’ve separated something visually.”

Advertisement

For those who prefer timeless to trendy, Jane says textur ed neutrals are everything. “They’re a throwback to something that’s a classic. Whenever you can layer things in and throw in those neutral color palettes, you get this island vibe that looks like you’ve traveled to Morocco, India or Bali,” she says. “And because it’s borrowed from a classic style that we all know and associate with vacation vibes, it’s not necessarily a trend that’s going to come and go.”



Advertisement

Jane says baskets are her favorite way to keep things organized. “I love baskets because they are so multi-functional. They always add an element of design to your space, where it’s almost artistic in a corner. But they also hide my dumbbells and the things that I’m not trying to show,” she says. And when it comes to the baskets you choose for your space, Jane says don’t be afraid to get creative with style and color. “Experiment with woven baskets or baskets with a lid,” she said. “Leaning into the natural fiber colors is great. But you can also get different patterns in the same color tone variation. That can add more to your space. You don’t want them to match, you just want them to go.”

