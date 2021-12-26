We don’t know yet how good Herschel Walker is at politics, but candidacy for the U.S. Senate is revealing that he’s pretty good at getting a bag.



The Heisman winner turned NFL star turned MMA fighter turned MAGA-world politician recently filed required financial disclosures with the Securities and Exchange Commission in connection with his run for the Republican nomination for Senate from Georgia. According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Walker doesn’t exactly need the job.



He’s pulling in money hand over fist, to the tune of $1.3 million in wages, while owning businesses worth between $25 million and $50 million. The businesses generate as much as $3.2 million in profit.

The story gave a further breakdown.



From the AJC He takes an annual $100,000 salary from his poultry production company, Renaissance Man Food Services. He was also paid more than $420,000 from a pair of sports marketing companies. A Delaware-based mental health care provider pays him $330,000 this year to serve as a spokesman for its support program for veterans. Other highlights: He was paid $20,000 in October 2021 to speak to the Mid City Women’s Clinic in Hurst, Texas and $27,000 in November 2021 to speak to the Pregnant Choice Medical group in Augusta. Both are among a network of clinics that aim to deter women from abortions. Walker still receives health insurance via the program for retired NFL players. He was paid $52,000 to speak to a pair of Boys and Girls Clubs in Augusta and Gainesville this year.

Other than that, Walker and his wife reported five bank accounts worth as much as $50,000 each, dozens of stock or other investment positions worth between $1,001 and $250,000 each and an NFL pension worth between $1 million and $5 million.



There’s also a Georgia residence worth between $250,001 and $500,000, though Walker has gotten smoke from his political opponents over the fact that he’s running to represent Georgia in the Senate despite living in Texas for years. That’s actually legal as long as he moves to Georgia before the election.



If he wins in the GOP primary next year, he’d face Democratic incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock.