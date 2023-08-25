Here's One HBCU's Novel Approach To Addressing The Student Loan Crisis

Baltimore, Maryland’s Coppin State University is making the HBCU experience more financially accessible to out-of-state students.



Often there is a debate that HBCUs are too expensive, which is why many students miss out on the opportunity to have those coveted four years of education at an all-Black institution.

Advertisement

However, in 2024 Coppin State will be opening the door for newly admitted full-time students from over 30 U.S. states and territories to only pay in-state tuition rather than the significantly more expensive current out-of-state tuition. When this plan was released the President of Coppin State University, Anthony L. Jenkins said, “At a time where more individuals and families are questioning the value and cost of higher education, our goal is to reduce barriers and increase access to the quality education Coppin State University provides, at an affordable price.”

In 2016 the United Negro College Fund addressed the issue of HBCU students taking out more student loans compared to non-HBCU students, “Students who attend historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs) borrow student loans at higher rates and, consequently, graduate with substantially higher debt than their peers at non-HBCUs…For instance, in 2012, a quarter of HBCU bachelor’s degree recipients borrowed $40,000 or more, which is four times the rate of their non-HBCU peers who borrowed this same amount.”

Advertisement Advertisement

The current tuition cost for Maryland resident students is $4,836 per year as a full-time student, while a non-Maryland resident pays over double the tuition with $11,492. According to the school’s website, in the 2022-2023 school year 85 percent of the student demographic were in-state enrollments and 15 percent were from out-of-state.



According to U.S. News & World Report, Coppin State’s in-state tuition is lower than the national average which is $11, 286. President Jenkins acknowledged this saying, “Although our students graduate with student loan debt below the national average, with this initiative, we are demonstrating the return on investment for degree-seekers, by further reducing the financial cost, and allowing students to enjoy the holistic experience of their college years.”