President Trump is a thot for golf.



In fact, his entire presidency has been Trump playing golf and then doing presidential shit when he’s not on the course. The funniest part of Trump’s love for golf is that he not only sucks at it but he’s a notorious cheat and he consistently bashed forever President Obama for playing golf when he was in office.

“I love golf, but if I were in the White House, I don’t think I’d ever see Turnberry again. I don’t think I’d ever see Doral again,” Trump said in February 2016, HuffPost reports. “I don’t ever think I’d see anything. I just want to stay in the White House and work my ass off.”

Well, it turns out that like much of what the president says, this too was bullshit.

Forbes notes that it took Trump less than two weeks before he hit the golf course, while Obama didn’t play a game of golf for his first three months in office. And even then, Obama hit local golf courses and didn’t leave the D.C. area until some seven months after his inauguration.



“One reason Trump has been able to play so much golf is that he inherited an economy that was in very good shape vs. Obama taking office in the teeth of the Great Recession,” according to another Forbes article.

Well, because Trump’s thot ass can’t stay off the golf course he’s played some “88 rounds of golf since he became President, has likely played 139 and has visited golf courses over 193 days. These compare to Obama’s 76 outings over the same timeframe,” according to trumpgolfcount.com and Forbes.

Forbes notes that Trump’s golf outings have cost taxpayers some $105 million and if he keeps it up at this pace it could cost taxpayers over $340 million.

And, because it’s Donald Trump we’ve even got a tweet where Trump blasted Obama and then...you already know this song.