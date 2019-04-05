Photo: Getty

Watching Donald Trump stans Diamond and Silk is like viewing the evil twins of characters Nisi and Mickey of the ‘90s film B*A*P*S — if Nisi and Mickey thought they knew anything about climate change, Earth science, immigration or the politics of slavery.

But unlike the relatively harmless fictional characters in the (yes, quite regrettable) movie, Diamond and Silk are quite real and in the eyes of many “unsafe” — with their antics, performance, commentary leading many to wonder of the pair, “Are you for real?”

On Friday, Diamond and Silk stunted for the ‘Gram Fox News to spout the GOP’s favorite party lines on the usual targets of climate change and immigration. But it didn’t even look like the Fox News hosts could believe the words coming out of their mouths, with noticeable pregnant pauses after each of Diamond and Silk’s, uhm, pronouncements.

Among the many gems:

Responding to Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke’s critique of Trump’s views on asylum seekers coming from Central America, Diamond and Silk compared O’Rourke to a slave owner. As the Daily Beast reports:

“When I listen to Beto O’Rourke, his rhetoric, it reminds me of a slave owner. Anytime you want to tear down existing walls and allow poor people to flow into our country and then having them living in the shadows; they’re working for slave wages. That makes you a slave owner. So he needs to look at himself.”

Things really took a strangely anti-science turn when they took on Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s push for a Green New Deal to fight climate change

“Now, I know that she is worried about climate change but she needs to talk to Mother Nature,” said Diamond. “With the earth rotating at 1,000 miles per hour, OK, 365 days of the year, we’re subject to feel climate changing a little bit.”

*Slow blink*

Of course, Twitter came for the pair:

Sounds about right.

