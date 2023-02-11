Here Are the Best Movies To Watch for Galentine’s Day

Before the world becomes obsessed with hearts and flowers on Valentine’s Day, take some time to celebrate the friends who are always there for you on Feb. 13 a.k.a. Galentine’s Day. If you want to keep things low-key, we’ve gathered some cool suggestions for movies to watch as you hang out with some drinks and a nice charcuterie board. Heart-shaped boxes of candy and flowers are temporary, but friends who will help you topple the patriarchy are forever.
Magic Mike XXL
In case you were focused on other things during previous viewings, the sequel features Donald Glover singing “Marry You.”
Girls Trip
For everyone who’s gotten a little crazy during EssenceFest.
Waiting to Exhale
Two words. Angela Bassett. Also, bonus points if you spend the night listening to the soundtrack after you’re done with the movie.
Set It Off
Only your true friends will form a badass bank-robbing crew with you.
Bridesmaids
Finally, a movie that understands the true pain of being a bridesmaid.
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
As heartbreaking as Wakanda Forever is, I can’t deny how amazing it is to see all the women get time in the spotlight.
The Woman King
Sometimes you just need to get your warriors together and take on the world.
Dreamgirls
The love stories of the Dreamgirls don’t end great, but you and your crew will have a fun time singing along.
Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella
Our first Black Disney princess is still our favorite.
Homecoming
You can’t have a proper Galentine’s Day without Beyoncé.
The Bodyguard
Come on, Whitney running off the plane into Kevin Costner’s arms as “I Will Always Love You” swells.
The Color Purple
Yes, the movie is emotional and tough to get through, but it’s worth it when Celie finally leaves Mister, cursing him in the process. I still cheer Whoopi on every time I watch.
Love and Basketball
If we’re being honest, Quincy doesn’t really deserve Monica. He never treasures her the way he should. But, Sanaa Lathan is so fantastic, I always have time to watch her confidently outplay all the men doubting her.
Cleopatra Jones, Coffy
In case you need inspiration for how to handle your ex.
Love Jones
This movie ruined us all because we’ve been waiting for someone to write us poetry.
