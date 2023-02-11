Here Are the Best Movies To Watch for Galentine’s Day

Here Are the Best Movies To Watch for Galentine’s Day

All your favorite Black women-led movies to binge with your girlfriends.

By
Stephanie Holland
Photo: Sony Pictures

Before the world becomes obsessed with hearts and flowers on Valentine’s Day, take some time to celebrate the friends who are always there for you on Feb. 13 a.k.a. Galentine’s Day. If you want to keep things low-key, we’ve gathered some cool suggestions for movies to watch as you hang out with some drinks and a nice charcuterie board. Heart-shaped boxes of candy and flowers are temporary, but friends who will help you topple the patriarchy are forever.

Magic Mike XXL

Magic Mike XXL - Donald Glover Clip

In case you were focused on other things during previous viewings, the sequel features Donald Glover singing “Marry You.”

Girls Trip

Girls Trip - Clip Lisa Meets Malik

For everyone who’s gotten a little crazy during EssenceFest.

Waiting to Exhale

Angela Basset as Bernadine Getting Revenge | Waiting To Exhale | HBO Max

Two words. Angela Bassett. Also, bonus points if you spend the night listening to the soundtrack after you’re done with the movie.

Set It Off

Set It Off (1996) - Girl Gang In Action

Only your true friends will form a badass bank-robbing crew with you.

Bridesmaids

Photo: Amy Sussman (Getty Images)

Finally, a movie that understands the true pain of being a bridesmaid.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Photo: Marvel Studios

As heartbreaking as Wakanda Forever is, I can’t deny how amazing it is to see all the women get time in the spotlight.

The Woman King

Photo: Sony Pictures

Sometimes you just need to get your warriors together and take on the world.

Dreamgirls

Dreamgirls (2006) : It’s All Over + And I Am Telling You I’m Not Going

The love stories of the Dreamgirls don’t end great, but you and your crew will have a fun time singing along.

Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella

Cinderella (1997) - “Impossible” - Video/Lyrics (HD)

Our first Black Disney princess is still our favorite.

Homecoming

Beyoncé - Formation / Live Coachella

You can’t have a proper Galentine’s Day without Beyoncé.

The Bodyguard

The Bodyguard movie ending part 1

Come on, Whitney running off the plane into Kevin Costner’s arms as “I Will Always Love You” swells.

The Color Purple

Screenshot: The Color Purple

Yes, the movie is emotional and tough to get through, but it’s worth it when Celie finally leaves Mister, cursing him in the process. I still cheer Whoopi on every time I watch.

Love and Basketball

Love & Basketball | Monica Challenges Quincy to a One-on-One Game For His Heart | HBO Max

If we’re being honest, Quincy doesn’t really deserve Monica. He never treasures her the way he should. But, Sanaa Lathan is so fantastic, I always have time to watch her confidently outplay all the men doubting her.

Cleopatra Jones, Coffy

Trailer HD | Cleopatra Jones | Warner Archive

In case you need inspiration for how to handle your ex.

Love Jones

Love Jones: A Blues for Nina

This movie ruined us all because we’ve been waiting for someone to write us poetry.

