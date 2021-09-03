There was much hanging in the balance when we last left the much-beloved HBO series Insecure. Issa and Molly’s friendship hung in the balance as the two tried to resolve growing in different directions; Molly and Andrew had hit yet another wall—likely their final one; Issa and Nathan were navigating a new (and platonic) friendship; new mom Tiffany had led the crew on a postnatal crisis-fueled scavenger hunt; and we hadn’t spent enough time with fan-favorite Kelli. Most significantly, after a reunion seasons in the making, Issa and Lawrence’s newly rekindled relationship was rudely interrupted by the revelation that Lawrence was expecting a baby with ex-girlfriend Conflict Confusion Conflation Condolences Condola.

In short, it was hella messy—and we were lowkey left hanging.

As fans awaited the outcomes of their favorite characters, in January, we got the news that the fifth season would also be the final one, much to our dismay. So, we were hype to see a teaser for the the final season drop on Thursday, focusing on a very familiar scenario. Leading lady Issa Rae is back in the mirror where it all began, as she reflects on her journey thus far and contemplates her next move.



“I just wanna be drama-free and happy,” Issa muses in the minute-long clip—though we all know that if Insecure was drama-free, we wouldn’t have stayed hooked for four seasons already.

“Maybe there’s a little voice in your head that’s telling you you’re not done,” says Issa’s mirror image, to which our protagonist replies, “That’s you! You’re the voice in the back of my head!”



If only Insecure was telling us it wasn’t done—but alas, as noted by our also recently departed Entertainment Staff Writer Tonja Stidhum, “all hella good things must come to an end”—even a fave that garnered eight Emmy nominations for its fourth season.

Nevertheless, we will be hella tuned in to HBO when Insecure’s final season premieres on Oct. 24 .

