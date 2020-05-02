HBO Renews Insecure, Promising Us More Issa & Molly Shenanigans After 2020

Insecure’s Issa Rae, Jay Ellis, and Yvonne Orji in 2016. Photo : Neilson Barnard ( Getty Images for HBO )

Halfway through what already feels like a too-short season of Insecure, the addictively funny show on HBO about Black millennials living in Los Angeles, has secured a fifth season.

HBO announced its decision to renew Insecure in a press release on Friday:

“We’re thrilled that Issa, Prentice [Penny], and the whole Insecure team will be getting back together for a fifth season,” said Amy Gravitt, executive vice president, HBO Programming. “As we laugh and cringe with recognition, their stories make us all feel a little less alone in the world.”

While efforts to lobby for episodes longer than 30 minutes have so far been unsuccessful, news of the renewal should mollify Insecure fans hungry for more content. The fourth season of the show is currently airing on HBO, with a brand new episode scheduled for this Sunday.

Issa Rae—who created Insecure along with comedian Larry Wilmore—helms the show as a star character and is joined by an ensemble cast featuring Yvonne Orji (who plays Molly), Jay Ellis, Natasha Rothwell, Amanda Seales and Alexander Hodge.