Historically Black Colleges and Universities in nine states will receive $9.7 million from the National Park Service (NPS) to preserve campus historic sites.

In a statement released Friday, NPS said that the grants will be dedicated to 21 physical preservation projects at 19 of the 85 HBCU’s left:

National Park Service Director Chuck Sams explained:

“For more than 180 years, Historically Black Colleges and Universities have provided high-level academics, opportunities, and community for generations of students. These grants enable HBCUs to preserve the noteworthy structures that honor the past and tell the ongoing story of these historic institutions.”

Advertisement

A few of projects that National Park Service will fund include:

Selma University: Dinkins Memorial Hall is contributing to the proposed Selma University Historic District, as determined by the Alabama Historical Commission. This project will address replacement of the roof, and upgrades to the HVAC and electrical systems.

Dinkins Memorial Hall is contributing to the proposed Selma University Historic District, as determined by the Alabama Historical Commission. This project will address replacement of the roof, and upgrades to the HVAC and electrical systems. Mississippi Industrial College: Washington Hall was founded in 1905 and is contributing to Mississippi Industrial College Historic District. Rust College, located directly across the street acquired the property and is working to reimagine the former HBCU. This project will address repairs to the roof and building envelope.

Washington Hall was founded in 1905 and is contributing to Mississippi Industrial College Historic District. Rust College, located directly across the street acquired the property and is working to reimagine the former HBCU. This project will address repairs to the roof and building envelope. North Carolina A&T State University: The World War Memorial Stadium was designed in 1926 and is the oldest minor-league ballpark in North Carolina. This project will address repairs to the structural concrete seating deck and installation of new seating, and the addition of ADA-accessible seating as well as other safety devices.

G/O Media may get a commission Save 32% during prime day Apple AirPods Pro Transparently awesome

These earbuds have active noise cancellation, transparency mode to let in outside sound as needed, and active EQ to ensure you get the best out of your audio. Buy for $169 at Amazon Advertisement

NPS have given $87 million in grants to the remaining HBCU’s since the 1990s. Accredited universities can apply for this grant, and projects include physical preservation of sites listed in or eligible for the National Register of Historic Places. The grants can also fund pre-preservation studies, historic structure reports, campus preservation plans, architectural plans and specifications, and National Register nominations.