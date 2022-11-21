If you need a reason to justify shopping ‘til you drop this holiday season, why not do it to support businesses owned by Black women. This year, H&M and Buy From a Black Woman are joining forces for their second “Buy From a Black Woman Holiday Market,” with plans to make it bigger and better this time around.



The event kicks off on Friday, November 25 (AKA “Black Friday” to us deal-obsessed shopaholics) at H&M’s Times Square location, where it will run for five days. From there, they will take their show on the road for the first time, making stops in Los Angeles, Miami and Chicago. This year, the market will feature 25 BFBW vendors from around the country, with new businesses rotating each day.

Nikki Porcher founded Buy From a Black Woman (BFBW) in 2016 to support Black women business owners through education, an online directory and funding. BFBW currently connects over 600 Black women-owned businesses across the United States. In a statement, Porcher said she’s excited to partner with H&M to help Black women-owned businesses get in front of customers in time for the holiday shopping season.

“The Buy From A Black Woman Holiday Market allows us to put Black women business owners in front of shoppers. When we did this last year, the community really showed out to support us and they loved it, which more than validates the need for these initiatives,” she said. “Creating experiences like this for Black women business owners is so important because it empowers us to keep reaching for more despite the obstacles Black women face. We are proud to continue this partnership with H&M and show the world what it really means when we say, ‘when you support a Black Woman Business Owner, you support a whole community.’”

Donna Dozier Gordon, H&M’s Head of Inclusion and Diversity for Region Americas is looking forward to expanding the market beyond New York City this year.

“It’s so rewarding to see the continued success of our relationship with Buy From a Black Woman and founder Nikki Porcher in year two,” she said. “We’re looking forward to this year’s market and to continuing to build our partnership with Buy From a Black Woman in support of its mission of elevating Black women entrepreneurs.”

Don’t miss the Buy From A Black Woman Holiday Market when it comes to a city near you:

H&M Times Square, NYC - November 25 - 27

H&M Times Square, NYC – December 3

H&M Times Square, NYC – December 10

H&M Michigan Avenue, Chicago – November 26

H&M Lincoln Road, Miami – December 17

H&M Glendale, Los Angeles – December 17

H&M Century City, Los Angeles – December 18

Check out a full list of vendors attending each event here.