“Damage” artist H.E.R. will be tapping into her hostess bag as it was recently announced she’ll be co-hosting the Women in Film pre-Oscar’s Party later this month.

Per Variety, the Grammy-winning singer will cohost alongside the org’s board president emirita and producer Cathy Schulman and is expected to honor the 60 women, both in front of and behind the camera, who have been nominated for this year’s Academy Awards. Celebrating its 15th year, Women in Film “advocates for and advances the careers of women working in the screen industries—in front of and behind the camera, across all levels of experience—to achieve parity and transform culture,” according to its website. The annual event has consistently celebrated the collaboration between women, behind and in front of the camera as the best way to ensure more films are made by and for women.

H.E.R. took home her first Academy Award last year for “Fight For You,” a song she performed and co-wrote with Tiara Thomas and producer D’Mile. She can also be seen next in the upcoming movie musical adaptation of The Color Purple in the role of “Squeak,” alongside Fantasia Taylor, Danielle Brooks, Halle Bailey, Colman Domingo, Taraji P. Henson and Corey Hawkins. The film is set to be directed by Black Is King’s Blitz Bazawule, premieres Dec. 20, 2023.

The Women in Film pre-Oscars event is set to take place on March 25 at Bar Lis at the Thompson Hollywood hotel. The 94th annual Academy Awards will air live from the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland on Sunday, March 27 at 8p.m. ET only on ABC. For the full list of the 2022 nominees, head on over to oscars.org.

