Former NBA All-Star Grant Hill and his wife, R&B royalty Tamia, never struck me as the types to sit ringside while chanting Hustle & Flow’s “Whoop That Trick,” but there’s a strong possibility that’s exactly what happened during their daughter Myla’s MMA debut.



As MMA Fighting first reported, the 19-year-old put the beats on some poor unfortunate soul named Jenna Loza, who fine-dined on a brutal series of punches before a vicious rear-naked chokehold spelled her doom. Their bout, which was a part of Rival Fight League’s Halloween Havoc, didn’t even last until the second round but if you wanna see a dead body, look no further than this clip:

Much like every other proud dad who has the privilege of watching their kid whoop somebody else’s ass, Grant took to Twitter days later to reflect on Myla’s dominating win.

“4 days later, and I’m still in awe of my daughter Myla’s performance in her first amateur MMA fight,” he tweeted. “She was focused, composed (which her mother and I were not before & during the fight), aggressive & clearly not afraid of the moment inside the octagon. #TeamMyla #ProudDad”



Per MMA Fighting, Myla, who is a purple belt, currently trains at the martial arts school 6 Levels, a Gracie Jiu-Jitsu affiliate that’s based right outside of Orlando, Fla. And when she’s not preoccupied with punching holes in people’s faces or wrapping her forearm around their throats, she’s a full-time college student with a very bright future.

Congrats to Myla on her winning her first MMA fight, as well as forging her own path by not following in her parents’ footsteps. It’s also safe to assume that if she’s even half as athletic as her father was in a past life, her future MMA opponents are about to be in a world of hurt.

