That didn’t last long.

After one season, Grambling State University has fired the head volleyball coach who was brought in to turn a struggling program around but spent her entire tenure surrounded by one controversial move.

The former coach, Chelsea Lucas, was canned yesterday after an internal investigation, local station KSLA reported. It’s unclear what the focus of that investigation was but it’s very clear that Lucas’ time at Grambling was overshadowed by one story: her cutting the entire volleyball team and revoking every player’s scholarship shortly after she was hired in February.

Lucas cut 19 scholarship players in total, replacing them with new players who in some instances followed her from her previous job at the University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff, where she put up a losing record over three seasons as head volleyball coach. Because of the timing of the roster moves, many of the Grambling players were left without the opportunity to try to find another school that would give them a scholarship to play.

Advertisement

Either way, it was for naught as Grambling volleyball finished this season in the red anyway with an 11-17 record. It looks like the school’ s administration had seen enough.



The school is now conducting a national search for a new coach, but its athletic department says whoever it hires will inherit the players already on the team, as it has guaranteed that current scholarship and walk-on players will keep their spots.



G/O Media may get a commission Save $19 Retinol Renewal Kit This kit from Dermelect is here to help protect your face and keep it flawless as long as possible.

Wake up looking dewy fresh, and years younger, at least in your pores. Buy for $79 at Dermelect Advertisement

Meanwhile, Lucas issued a statement saying she was muzzled by the university throughout her controversial employment and is now free to speak out. She said her firing came without warning and she won’t take it lying down.

From KSLA