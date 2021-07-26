Gotta Have That Funk: At 80 Years Old, George Clinton Says He’s Coming Out of Retirement

Anything you can do, George Clinton can do funkier. Even if that means he has to come out of retirement to do so.

Yup, you read that right. According to Rolling Stone, the Funkadelic musician is saying goodbye to retirement and hello to his career once again. For context, Clinton was “knee-deep” in what was supposed to be a farewell tour with other members of Parliament Funkadelic back in 2019. But now he seems to be singing a new tune.

“I’m gonna pull back from that,” Clinton explained. “I feel good, you know. Got all my bloodwork done with the doctors and all that. I ain’t got no problem. No meds. It’s hello again. You’re gonna have to drag me off.”

He even went so far as to say that even if things weren’t going so well with his health and he ended up passing away while touring, he’d be okay with it because at least folks would say he “went out funking.” Additionally, Clinton also mentioned that there were two P-Funk albums in the works, one of which is described as being “trap-inspired” and the other a live release. And when he’s not funking it up on the music front, he’s letting his creative juices flow in a whole other medium: painting. Despite being colorblind, Clinton told Rolling Stone: “I don’t know what the hell I’m doing. And everyone seems to like it. It reminded me of when we actually started going into funk music as opposed to doo-wop, we was ad-libbing and jamming and grooving, and it became our thing. Funk became our calling.”

Speaking of calling, fans have been impatiently calling (read: demanding) for the upcoming Silk Sonic album. The Bruno Mars-Anderson Paak. joint project will boast fellow P-Funk member Bootsy Collins, who will serve as the narrator and host on the silky studio album. But seeing as how Mars and Paak. love to troll all of us about when we can expect that album, you’ll have to get your funk on with Clinton’s album Reaching for Litness or his alleged VERZUZ battle that’s apparently in the works for some time in August.

A rep for VERZUZ did not immediately confirm the battle, however, so I guess “you and your folks and me and my folks” will have to wait and see.