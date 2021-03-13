GOP Senator Says He 'Never Felt Threatened' by Capitol Rioters; Admits He'd Feel Differently if it Were Black Lives Matter

Photo : Greg Nash-Pool ( Getty Images )

Wisconsin U.S. Senator Ron Johnson—but not that Ron Johnson—is apparently one of the few GOPhers who is willing to just come right out and say that he’s racist AF.

Advertisement

Of course, it’s possible that’s not what he thought he was doing when he admitted that, while the participants in the World War Wypipo attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, didn’t much concern him, he would feel differently if they were Black Lives Matter protesters whose violence is apparently much more menacing than the patriotic violence purified in the waters of Lake Minne-honky that was perpetrated at the Capitol by his fellow conservatives.

“I’ve made the comment that on January 6 I never felt threatened,” Johnson said on the Joe Pags radio talk show, Raw Story reports. “Because I didn’t. And mainly because I knew that even though those thousands of people there—they were marching the Capitol, were trying to pressure people like me to vote the way they wanted me to vote—I knew those are people that love this country that truly respect law enforcement would never do anything to break a law. And so I wasn’t concerned.”

Already, this is a caucasity-infused display of Republican delusion—because what the fuck is the Ron Johnson who is not the Ron Johnson that we recognize even talking about? What the fuck different world (sorry, I couldn’t help myself) is this fool living in where the mob of equally delusional warriors against nonexistent voter fraud didn’t engage in law-breaking during the riot that literally took a cop’s life?

Clearly, Johnson graduated from the same school of white people lying to themselves that Fox Snooze host Tucker Carlson proved he graduated from when he called the Capitol rioters “gentle people waving flags.”

But unlike Carlson, Johnson went on to admit explicitly that he’s racist as fuck biased.

Advertisement

“Now had the tables been turned—Joe, this could get me in trouble —had the tables been turned, and President Trump won the election and those were tens of thousands of Black Lives Matter and Antifa protesters. I might have been a little concerned, ” he said.

OK, first of all: Shut the fuck up, Ron-but-not-Dwayne’s-friend-Ron Johnson.

Black people would never have protested or rioted if Trump was reelected. Never in the history of negro-dom have negroes ever protested because one old white man lost the presidency to another old white man.

Advertisement

And that non-organized antifa non-group Republicans keep pretending is a real threat in America wouldn’t have rioted either—which is demonstrated by the fact that literally, no one rioted when Trump was elected in 2016, despite a lot of people being pissed at the electoral college.

So, clearly, Johnson—like conservatives across the country—doesn’t give a shit about protest violence as long as it’s white protest violence on behalf of American jingoism.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the Washington Post reports that the Justice Department expects at least 400 alleged participants in the whiney wypipo rebellion of Jan 6. to be arrested and charged , which is weird since, according to Johnson, none of those great patriots would ever “do anything to break a law.”

“The investigation and prosecution of the Capitol Attack will likely be one of the largest in American history, both in terms of the number of defendants prosecuted and the nature and volume of the evidence,” the U.S. attorney’s office in D.C. wrote in court filings seeking to delay most cases by at least two months due to the absolute shit load of domestic terrorists who need sorting out.

Advertisement

From the Post:

Charges have been brought against 312 people and are expected against at least 100 more, according to court officials and prosecutors. Investigators have executed more than 900 electronic and physical search warrants, and amassed more than 15,000 hours of law enforcement surveillance and body-camera video, 1,600 electronic devices and 210,000 tips, prosecutors said.

Advertisement

So yeah, regardless of how un-threatened Johnson says he felt on Jan 6., the capitol rioters were, indeed, a threat. It’s good to see they’re being treated as such.