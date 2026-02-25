Google Sends Out News Alert With N-Word and, Uh, Black Twitter is Through

As Black people all over are still reeling over the N-word incident that took place at the 2026 BAFTAs, yet another unfortunate ordeal involving the same word has taken place. But this time around, it’s not a person with Tourette Syndrome at the center of it all, but tech giant Google. Don’t worry, we’ll explain.

As we previously told you, the shocking event happened at the 2026 British awards show took place at the top of this week and quickly became the subject of deep discourse and a trending topic online. After “Sinners” stars Michael B. Jordan and Delroy Lindo were subjected to the racial slur, the moment caused a myriad of coverage reports to go out, explaining what went down. Naturally, once all those sites began covering the event, Google’s news alerts began to pickup various sources that was pushing out stories about what transpired.

Well, one of those stories was from popular entertainment industry trade magazine The Hollywood Reporter. But unfortunately for Google, the computer-generated alert they sent out pushing their story just made matters that much worse. As seen in countless screenshots from folks online, Google’s since-deleted alert about THR’s coverage of the incident read: “How the Tourette’s Fallout Unfolded at the BAFTA Film…The Hollywood Reporter. See more on N*ggers.”

Yup, you read that right. “See more on n*ggers.” From Google and their computer-generated alert.

*Deep, heavy, Negro spiritual sigh*

As more and more screenshots began flooding various timelines, Google quickly issued an apology for their error, telling Deadline in a statement: “We’re very sorry for this mistake. We’ve removed the offensive notification and are working to prevent this from happening again.”

They later added that they systems “recognized a euphemism for an offensive term on several web pages, and accidentally applied the offensive term to the notification text. This system error did not involve AI. Our safety filters did not properly trigger, which is what caused this.”

Unfortunately for them though, the damage was already done as people online we quick to express their incredulity at what they saw and cited it as yet another reason why this Black History Month wasn’t all it was cracked up to be.

WTF is Google doing sending out a message with the N word in it! 🤬 pic.twitter.com/OdlQYONTcP — Suzie rizzio (@Suzierizzo1) February 24, 2026

“Seriously Google, what the f*ck. We’re tired, this is the worst Black history month I have ever experienced in my entire life. This is shameful,” said one user on X/Twitter.

“This is inexcusable. A good lawyer will ensure they can never afford to make that error again,” wrote another.

From disability to ai, racism intentional or not is going to “get a lot more accidental” in the public sphere 😬🤢 — 🌙Anu (@Anvkii) February 24, 2026

One other user said, “From disability to ai, racism intentional or not is going to “get a lot more accidental” in the public sphere.”

Added another: “Now Google calling us niggers. This Black History Month is something else.”

“However ridiculous you imagine the AI generated news alert was, I promise you it’s worse,” one other person explained.