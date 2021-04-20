Good News Everyone! Coronavirus Vaccines Are Available for Adults in Every Age Group Across the Country

Photo : Mongkolchon Akesin ( Shutterstock )

I can’t lie; it’s a little surreal writing this piece. Given how much of a shitshow the pandemic has been, I was firmly prepared to be bunkered up in the crib, smoking weed, and watching old WrestleManias until at least the fall. Instead, ya boy is double- vaxxed up and has tickets to see the re-release of Scott Pilgrim vs the World next week. You too can be in this boat, as anyone ages 16 and older is now eligible to receive the vaccine in all 50 states.

According to CBS News, this meets the Biden administration’s goal of expanding vaccine eligibility to all adults by April 19. “If you’re 16 or over, it is your turn to get vaccinated, no matter where you live,” Andy Slavitt, White House senior adviser for COVID-19 response, told reporters on Monday. So far, at least 50 percent of all American adults have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine.



While at the moment demand is outpacing supply, as more doses are manufactured, and more pharmacies begin distributing the vaccine, that issue will hopefully be resolved in the months to come.



You might be saying right now “That’s great Joe, but how the hell do I even find where I can get the vaccine?”

No worries, I got you.

The website vaccinefinder.org is a nifty and easy to use tool. All you have to do is enter your zip code and it will provide you with a list of pharmacies near you that are administering the vaccine, and will let you know which ones currently have it in stock.



Also, quick pro tip: If you don’t want to take time off of work or simply can’t afford to, I’d suggest scheduling your appointment for when you have a couple days off. While I was one of the lucky ones that didn’t really have any side-effects from the vaccine outside of some drowsiness, that’s not the case for everyone. Quite a few of my friends and family members have been knocked on their ass after taking the vaccine, so make sure you give yourself enough time to bounce back after you get it.



We’re in a weird spot when it comes to the pandemic. While vaccine eligibility has increased, we’re still dealing with a rise of cases in various states. So, as your friendly, neighborhood guy on a laptop, I strongly encourage you to get vaccinated to ensure you don’t have to deal with COVID’s potentially debilitating and long lasting effects.

