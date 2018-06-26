Screenshot: Ashley Jimenez (Facebook)

People are still out here calling the cops on black folks for the most asinine of reasons, even if those black folks (parents in this situation) are simply trying to go get their kids from a movie theatre.



This is what happened at one West Philly Cinemark over the weekend.

A black family had gone to attend a screening of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom when the manager called the police on them following a verbal dispute.

“A black person’s considered a threat immediately,” Ismael Jimenez, 36, a teacher at Kensington Creative and Performing Arts High School and the father pictured in the viral Facebook footage, told the Philadelphia Inquirer. “So therefore, if they are defiant to you, instead of actually dealing with the issue, you are calling the police.”

The incident started at around 9:40 p.m. on Friday when Jimenez and his wife, Ashley requested a refund about an hour into Friday’s 7:45 p.m. showing of the latest Jurassic World. The cause for the request was due to a loud beeping noise that kept on going off near them, their four sons, and two of the sons’ friends. The couple had left the children - except for the 3-year-old who was the youngest - in the theatre while they went to request the refund.

So far no problem, right?

The manager provided the refund, but then things went awry when he wouldn’t allow them to reenter the theater to retrieve the other kids. The couple protested, at which point the manager refused and called the police when his wife went back in anyway.

One officer, who was already in the building at the time approached Jimenez. Ashley Jimenez, who at this time was already back with her children, started recording.

“Ask us to leave, why? Because they messed up?” Ismael Jimenez could be heard asking the officer.

Several cops were seen surrounding Jimenez.

“Last night at the movies there was a consistent loud beeping noise where we were sitting. After requesting politely to recitify the issue, the managerial staff failed to correct the issue and we had to ask for a refund. The manager then said we had to leave immediately and said we couldn’t go back into the theater and get our children,” Ashley Jimenez wrote in the Facebook post with the video. “When we said that is not an option and we were going to get our children, they called the police on us. This video recorded our interaction with the police and the absurdity of the police being called in the first place.#whitefear #complainingwhileblack #yurugu #moneyback #8to12police”

Jimenez said that his eldest son, who is 11, was so frightened that he ran to the bathroom to throw up, according to the Inquirer.

“He was worried that I was going to get hurt,” Jimenez said, noting that he has talked to his son about the potential dangers of interacting with police.

As the video rolls, a bystander can be heard angrily chiming in, “Does this really call for more than six fucking officers right now?”

Eventually, a black officer can be seen attempting to calm the situation, helping the family get a refund. No one was arrested.

But to echo the unseen bystander, why did police have to get involved in the first place? I understand interrupting a movie isn’t ideal, but if all they wanted to do was make sure that the family didn’t sit back in on the movie after requesting the refund....a manager or assistant could have guided them back in the room while they retrieved their kids. It’s not like if people don’t regularly get up during the movies to go to the bathroom or get snacks or whatever it is. And to hear the Jimenez family tell it, the movie was already a bust with the beeping that was going on.

But as Jimenez, who is a member of Black Lives Matter Philly said himself, black people are always a threat I guess.