GloRilla’s Parents Finally Speak Out Amid Sibling Drama, But It’s Not What You Think

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 15: GloRilla outside Coach, during New York Fashion Week, on September 15, 2025 in New York, New York (Photo by Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)

It seems the internal, family drama between rapper GloRilla and her estranged sister doesn’t seem to be going anwhere. And now, things have gotten even more complicated now that the rapper’s mother has entered the chat!

As we previously told you, the “Tomorrow” rapper’s (legally Gloria Hallelujah Woods) business was put on front street by one of her siblings, Scar Face Woods, after she called GloRilla out for allegedly not giving back or helping our the family monetarily now that she’s famous. Woods and GloRilla are two out of 10 total in their family. In various social posts and screengrabs, Woods alleged that the “Hollon” rapper hasn’t messed with the rest of her siblings “since she got on” about four years ago. She claimed that Glo wasn’t as upright as her fans think, alleging that she never broke the family off with some money, and claimed that their mom is still working at FedEx when she shouldn’t have to due to all the income she assumed Glo was apparently making.

Things escalated to the point to where Woods eventually wound up on TMZ and explained that she was really only seeking $2,500 from her famous sister and doubled down on claims that Glo hasn’t been generous to their mother.

Well, jump to Tuesday and now the mother in question has broken her silence, kind of. You see, instead of any formal statements, her peace was spoken via a live-streamed phone call that the “Procedure” rapper showcased for her fans and followers.

In multiple clips of their conversation, Glo’s mom revealed that was forced to resign from her FedEx job after her other child blasted her workplace to social media. She also confirmed the “Don’t Deserve” rapper’s stance that she kept working there of her own accord even though she was getting some monetary benefits from Glo.

This conversation shares similar sentiments to the ones Glo’s mom expressed in previous text message screenshots between the two of them one week ago in which Glo is thanked for her generosity.

“Thank You so very very much!!! Really didn’t want to ask because you already do so much for us. I thank you so very very much for all that you do. I don’t take it for granted at all!” Glo’s mother allegedly wrote in the texts at the time.

GloRilla went live with GloRilla and both of her parents to clear the air after claims made by her sister Victoria Woods. During the live, Glo’s mom confirmed she was forced to resign from FedEx after her job and work hours were publicly mentioned. Glo made it clear her mother… pic.twitter.com/CwU3DkOJTN — Traps N Trunks (@trapsntrunks) February 10, 2026

Later on in the live, her dad joined in via telephone and expressed that what was going on in their family wasn’t any one else’s business and praised GloRill for all she’s done for them.

“You have been outstanding, I could never pay you back for all the sh*t. I done lost count. You take d*mn good care of me, you take d*mn goo—I ain’t got no complaints. I could never pay you back for all you’ve done, you done bought me cars, gave me plenty of money, I done traveled all over the United States with you,” he said. “You have exceeded my widlest dreams, Gloria. You know I love all of y’all. Good, bad, and ugly. But at the same time, when somebody sit online and lie on you like that, I’m like ‘damn. That’s really messed up.”

However, this story is still sticky thanks in large part to alleged voicemails and text messages that Glo’s sister released in response to the phone calls in which their mother is seemingly calling out the rapper for not letting them come to award shows, being selective with when and how she takes care of them and more.

“Is this what fame does to a person? Gloria, I will always love you but the way you do your own family isn’t right. I pray that God shows you the error of your ways and you repent of them!” Glo’s mom allegedly said.

What’s more is that in an unbelievable twist, Tory Lanez has also allegedly provided Glo’s sister with the aforementioned $2,500 she was seeking—as if this story needed anymore unwelcomed plot twists.