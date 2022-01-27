Hold on while I call my mom and tell her there’s a Black movie on Hallmark Channel.



The network has set A Second Chance At Love, starring ER vets Gloria Reuben and Eriq La Salle, Alvina August (Nancy Drew) and Jarod Joseph (Rogue), to premiere Saturday, March 26 at 8 pm, per Deadline.

“In A Second Chance At Love, on the surface, Alicia (August) and Arnold’s (Joseph) marriage is picture perfect, however, there is something amiss. Arnold is ready to grow their family, but subconsciously Alicia is hesitant to the idea. Rather than face the problem head on, Alicia, the self-proclaimed ‘love doctor,’ immerses herself in her divorced parents Jack (La Salle) and Brenda’s (Reuben) dating affairs by setting them each up on a blind date dating app.”

Though it’s slightly improved in recent years, Hallmark Channel isn’t known for its Black representation. Well, unless you count funny best friends, wise bakery owners, or stern yet supportive bosses.

After increased criticism, the network went out of its way to add more Black-led films to its high profile holiday movie schedule. We counted maybe three, so airing a film with a Black family outside of Countdown to Christmas is a big step.

Reuben and La Salle played co-workers turned lovers physician’s assistant Jeanie Boulet and Dr. Peter Benton on ER. So if you were fans of their pairing back in the ‘90s, and now they’re playing the parents of an adult daughter, we hope you feel as old as we do.

“It’s wonderful to join the Hallmark family and to reunite with Eriq after so many years, especially in a completely different genre of storytelling!” said Reuben.

It’s the first time the duo has been on screen together since their time on ER.

“We are so excited to reunite Eriq and Gloria in this all-new movie. With 20 years passed since they last appeared on the screen together, this heartwarming rom-com will showcase their undeniable chemistry – a treat for viewers ready to see this television reunion. I’m looking forward to it and I know so many ER fans are, too,” said Lisa Hamilton Daly EVP, Programming Crown Media Family Networks.

Will you, like my mom, clear your Saturday night for A Second Chance At Love?

And are you surprised there hasn’t been an ER reboot yet?