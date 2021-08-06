It’s the end of an (annoying) era.

On Aug. 6, 2021, Meghan McCain signed off as co-host of The View, concluding the show’s 24th season. In July, Meghan formally announced her impending departure, after working as co-host for four seasons (Note: it felt like 400 years, as did the lead-up to her last day, to be honest).

The full panel of co-hosts reminisced on the “wild ride” that was experiencing a seat at the daytime table with Meghan.



“Have a great day and take a little time to continue enjoying The View,” Meghan said, her departing words accompanied by a big smile that kind of looked like a frame in an episode of Snapped.



In true Joy Behar form, Joy aptly expressed the best and only sentiment that applies by uttering a very shady and well-delivered, “B ye!”

Great! Now we can get back to only covering the better woman who happens to have the same first name with the same spelling. One can hope. *wink*



Granted, Meghan was definitely a huge ratings pull for the ABC daytime talk show. And it would be silly of me not to acknowledge that she was also a clickbait pull for our site (#wypipo are, in general...so hey, haters!). And yet, that digital success still doesn’t trump the general exhaustion felt every time she did a thing.



Speaking of doing things, Meghan went out with a bang this week when she began trending on social media due to her comments about Andrew Cuomo (who is currently facing very serious allegations; read more here), Chris Cuomo and the nepotism that binds them. Of course, the woman whose WiFi name is probably “John McCain Daughter USA 1776” critiquing the concept of nepotism is like the petulant pot calling the kettle black.

Girl, OK.



Anyway, I’ll end this farewell blog by linking a gif of Madam Vice President Kamala Harris waving goodbye, OK? OK, bye.

