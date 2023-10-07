Get Your Credit Cards Ready, Another Amazon Prime Sale is Coming

Prime Day 2023

Amazon Prime Aka Big Deal Days Sale event happens October 10 and 11. But you don't have to wait, check out a few of our favorite early deals now!

Angela Johnson
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Image for article titled Get Your Credit Cards Ready, Another Amazon Prime Sale is Coming
Photo: FG Trade (Getty Images)

The Prime Big Deal Days Sale event is going down on October 10 and 11. And trust us, this one is not to be missed. If you think a two-day Amazon sale event will be loaded with deep discounts, you’re absolutely right. And if you know anything about Amazon, you already know they’re going to drop a few early deals before the sale starts to get you in the mood to shop.

What Should You Buy?

Um, any and everything you can (within your budget, of course). Like all Prime sales, you can guarantee that everything from fashion to beauty to home goods will be marked down like a mofo during this 48-hour shopping situation. It’s also a great time to invest in one of Amazon’s popular tech brands like ​​Fire TVs, Kindles, Ring and Blink security cams, and Echo.

Whether you use this time to get a head start on your holiday shopping or just to get a little somethin’ somethin’ for yourself, check out a few of these early deals before the main event on Tuesday. And in the meantime, you might want to make sure you have a Prime membership in order. The good news is, you can sign up for free here.

Kids’ Table and Chair Set - Regular Price ($179.99), Deal Price ($143.99)

Kids’ Table and Chair Set - Regular Price ($179.99), Deal Price ($143.99)

Image for article titled Get Your Credit Cards Ready, Another Amazon Prime Sale is Coming
Photo: Amazon.com

Spruce up your little one’s play space with this super cute kids table and chair set for four. Parents love the easy to clean surface and the adjustable height that lets it to grow with their kids.

Shark 3-in-1 Clean Sense Air Purifier MAX - Regular Price ($449.99), Deal Price ($349.99)

Shark 3-in-1 Clean Sense Air Purifier MAX - Regular Price ($449.99), Deal Price ($349.99)

Image for article titled Get Your Credit Cards Ready, Another Amazon Prime Sale is Coming
Photo: Amazon.com

Keep any room comfy with the Shark 3-in-1 Clean Sense Air Purifier MAX that gives you purified air, heat or fan. Take advantage of the Prime deal and get $100 off the regular price right now.

Echo Pop Smart Speaker with Alexa - Regular Price - ($39.99), Deal Price ($17.99)

Echo Pop Smart Speaker with Alexa - Regular Price - ($39.99), Deal Price ($17.99)

Image for article titled Get Your Credit Cards Ready, Another Amazon Prime Sale is Coming
Photo: Amazon.com

The Echo Pop Compact Smart Speaker has to be the cutest little sound system on the market. Ask Alexa to play your favorite song, podcast or audiobook and get ready for some serious sound.

Blink Video Doorbell + Mini Camera - Regular Price ($129.97), Deal Price ($64.99)

Blink Video Doorbell + Mini Camera - Regular Price ($129.97), Deal Price ($64.99)

Image for article titled Get Your Credit Cards Ready, Another Amazon Prime Sale is Coming
Photo: Amazon.com

Answer your door with your smartphone from anywhere with the Blink video doorbell, which is 50 percent off with a Prime Early Deal.

Queen 7-Piece Bed-in-Bag Set - Regular Price ($54.95), Deal Price ($46.71)

Queen 7-Piece Bed-in-Bag Set - Regular Price ($54.95), Deal Price ($46.71)

Image for article titled Get Your Credit Cards Ready, Another Amazon Prime Sale is Coming
Photo: Amazon.com

Give your bed a fall makeover with this Queen bed-in-a-bag set that comes with a comforter, sheet set and pillow shams. Happy customers can’t stop talking about how soft this fabric is.

Mandoline Food Slicer - Regular Price ($43.19), Deal Price ($32.18)

Mandoline Food Slicer - Regular Price ($43.19), Deal Price ($32.18)

Image for article titled Get Your Credit Cards Ready, Another Amazon Prime Sale is Coming
Photo: Amazon.com

Slice your favorite fresh vegetables in no time with this mandoline food slicer that’s 25 percent off the regular price.

Bamboo Lap Table - Regular Price ($84.95), Deal Price ($64.95)

Bamboo Lap Table - Regular Price ($84.95), Deal Price ($64.95)

Image for article titled Get Your Credit Cards Ready, Another Amazon Prime Sale is Coming
Photo: Amazon.com

I’m not advocating working in bed. But if you have to, you should definitely have a smooth surface like this adjustable bamboo lap table.

iRobot Roomba j6+ Vacuum - Regular Price ($799), Deal Price ($399)

iRobot Roomba j6+ Vacuum - Regular Price ($799), Deal Price ($399)

Image for article titled Get Your Credit Cards Ready, Another Amazon Prime Sale is Coming
Photo: Amazon.com

Make cleaning work for you with the iRobot Roomba j6+ robot vacuum. It cleans a variety of floor surfaces without getting tripped up on cords or pet waste. This thing is so smart, it even empties itself.

Wine Stopper - Regular Price ($14.98), Deal Price ($9.58)

Wine Stopper - Regular Price ($14.98), Deal Price ($9.58)

Image for article titled Get Your Credit Cards Ready, Another Amazon Prime Sale is Coming
Photo: Amazon.com

Keep your wine fresh for up to 10 days with these stainless steel wine bottle stoppers that are almost 40 percent off right now. They make great holiday stocking stuffers for all of your wine-loving friends.

12-Piece Wine Glass Party Set - Regular Price ($34.99), Deal Price ($26.99)

12-Piece Wine Glass Party Set - Regular Price ($34.99), Deal Price ($26.99)

Image for article titled Get Your Credit Cards Ready, Another Amazon Prime Sale is Coming
Photo: Amazon.com

Don’t miss this chance to get a great 12-piece stemless wine glass set for less than $30. It comes with white and red wine glasses, so you’ll have something for everyone.

9-Piece Food Prep Set - Regular Price ($59.99), Deal Price ($23.73)

9-Piece Food Prep Set - Regular Price ($59.99), Deal Price ($23.73)

Image for article titled Get Your Credit Cards Ready, Another Amazon Prime Sale is Coming
Photo: Amazon.com

With a large mixing bowl, colander, sieve and an assortment of measuring cups, this 9-piece food prep set gives you everything you need to make your finest meals.

Joseph Joseph EasyStore Organizer Caddy - Regular Price ($21.99), Deal Price ($13.58)

Joseph Joseph EasyStore Organizer Caddy - Regular Price ($21.99), Deal Price ($13.58)

Image for article titled Get Your Credit Cards Ready, Another Amazon Prime Sale is Coming
Photo: Amazon.com

Keep clutter off your bathroom counter with this bathroom storage organizer caddy. With storage compartments for your toothbrushes, toothpaste and dental floss, it holds all of your oral hygiene tools in one convenient place.

Bloomhouse Dinnerware Set - Regular Price ($99.99), Deal Price ($69.99)

Bloomhouse Dinnerware Set - Regular Price ($99.99), Deal Price ($69.99)

Image for article titled Get Your Credit Cards Ready, Another Amazon Prime Sale is Coming
Photo: Amazon.com

What better way to impress your company than with a dinnerware set that also happens to be one of Oprah’s Favorite Things? Made with an earthy terracotta, this set will add a little Mediterranean style to your table.

Braun Hair Clippers - Regular Price ($69.94), Deal Price ($52.24)

Braun Hair Clippers - Regular Price ($69.94), Deal Price ($52.24)

Image for article titled Get Your Credit Cards Ready, Another Amazon Prime Sale is Coming
Photo: Amazon.com

You can give yourself a shapeup in between visits to the barbershop with these hair clippers from Braun. The chargeable battery gives you 50 minutes of uninterrupted power.

Ninja Programmable Coffee Maker - Regular Price ($99.99), Deal Price ($69.99)

Ninja Programmable Coffee Maker - Regular Price ($99.99), Deal Price ($69.99)

Image for article titled Get Your Credit Cards Ready, Another Amazon Prime Sale is Coming
Photo: Amazon.com

Waking up every day to fresh coffee doesn’t have to be the stuff of your dreams with the Ninja Programmable 14-Cup Coffee Maker. Set the time and choose from classic or rich brew and have the perfect cup waiting for you every morning.

