Get Sneaky in This Week’s Good-Ass Games at Good-Ass Prices

What it do, folks? I hope you find yourself doing well on this lovely Friday! As always it’s that time of week where I put you on the best games you can get for cheap. So what are we waiting for? Let’s talk about some games!

Hitman 2, $11.99 (PlayStation)

I was going to put Hitman 3 on this list, but given how story-driven it is, and the fact that it’s the conclusion to the rebooted trilogy, I figured Hitman 2 is a safer bet. That’s not to say Hitman 2 doesn’t have a story, but it really just sets the table to allow you to get your kill on. The “World of Assassination” trilogy was built around the idea that the environment is your ultimate weapon, and Hitman 2 encourages you to find less than obvious ways to take out your target. That makes this game incredibly replayable as there are so many different ways you can go about a mission. It’s effective usage of environmental gameplay makes it feel more like a puzzle game than a straight-up action game.



If you’re looking for some stealth-driven fun, this is the game.



Dragon Ball FighterZ, $9.59 (Nintendo Switch)

Man, this was probably my favorite fighting game of the last console generation. I love tag-team fighting games, I love games developed by Arc System Works, and I love Dragon Ball Z. So yeah, this scratched a very specific itch for me. If generations of mediocre Dragon Ball games caused you to skim over this one, do yourself a favor and give it a look. The art style does an incredible job of looking exactly like the anime, and the gameplay does an incredible job of feeling like the show. Every fight feels wild, flashy, and over-the-top in signature Dragon Ball fashion. I have no problem calling this the best Dragon Ball game, and at $10, it’s a steal.



Resident Evil VII: Biohazard, $9.99 on PlayStation, Free on Xbox Game Pass

Considering that Resident Evil VIII is only a short month away from being released, I figure now would be the perfect time to catch up on the series. Resident Evil VII is honestly the best kind of reboot. It manages to honor the foundation the series was built on, while doing plenty of new and interesting things in its own right. This game initially caught me off guard, as Resident Evil 5 & 6 didn’t have much going for them in the scares department.



This shit right here, nigga? Terrifying. Especially if you fuck around and try to play it in PSVR.



The game places you in the shoes of Ethan Winters, who’s stalked through a decrepit plantation by a gross-ass family as he searches for his wife. The game is fairly short, so it’s one you can easily pick up and beat over the weekend.



Well, that will do it for me today folks! I hope you have a solid, restful weekend that’s filled with the best games and maybe even a fight between a big-ass ape and a radioactive lizard. Seriously though, Godzilla vs Kong goes stupid hard. You need to get on watching that if you haven’t.

As always stay safe, wear a mask, get that vaccination if you can, and play more video games.