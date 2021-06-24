Get Back, Get Back: Did Lil Duval Really Just Say That?

(Left to Right) Lil Duval, Ludacris, DaBaby Photo : Jamie McCarthy/Frederick M. Brown/ Arnold Turner for Universal Music Group ( Getty Images )

One of the things I love about Twitter is that at any given moment, on any given day—you can find a myriad of “hot takes.”

From food to fashion and everything in between, that bird app boasts some of the most ridiculous, asinine, credible and non-credible opinions I’ve ever seen. In fact, just today the timeline saw a very interesting statement from comedian Lil Duval:

“Da Baby is this generation Ludacris,” the ludicrous tweet read. He then went on to further drive the point home by comparing stills from Da Baby and Ludacris’ music video. “Come on nih, y’all hating if y’all don’t see it.”

After immediate (and understandable) pushback, he later tweeted, “Not that I care, but when did the debate turn into who’s the most lyrical? I never compared da baby lyrical skills or career to Luda. That’s how y’all took it cuz that’s how y’all wanted to interpret it. But continue.”

Sure. As with any time a hip-hop argument pops up on Twitter, folks were quick to come to Luda’s defense and come at Lil Duval for his off-putting assertion:

“Ludacris, sweetie, I’m so sorry…,” one user expressed.

“Ludacris can make every song Da Baby ever made. Da Baby can’t even make Runaway Love,” another wrote.

No matter where you stand on the issue, rest assured Luda himself won’t be losing any sleep over this comparison. The rapper and actor is currently in the middle of a giant press run for Fast & Furious 9—or F9—with the film already showing promising numbers at the box office.

As far as I’m concerned, until I see Da Baby solve complex tech issues, beat Dom Toretto in a street race, and hop into space with Tyrese—this comparison can remain in the trash.