Photo: Muscogee County, Ga., Sheriff’s Office

An 18-year-old Columbus, Ga., teen will spend the next five years in prison, plus 10 years on probation, after stealing a pair of Nike sneakers when he was 15.

Dayonn Davis took the shoes from the unsuspecting owner who tried to sell them on Facebook. But despite the fact that he has no prior criminal record, Judge Bobby Peters handed down the stiff sentence, according to the Ledger-Enquirer.

“I don’t get that,” Peters said while sentencing the teen for robbery this week. “Must be some valuable shoes.”

Those “valuable shoes” were a pair of Nike Oreos that sometimes come with a price tag of more than $100.

Davis made contact with the owner after seeing them for sale on Facebook and arranged to meet on Jan. 17, 2016, according to prosecutor Sadhana Dailey.

Advertisement

Another young man came with Davis to the meeting, where Davis asked to try on the shoes. After finding out that they fit, Davis apparently told the owner, “These shoes is took.”

That’s when things further escalated, with Davis’ companion pulling a pistol out. Everyone ran.

However, Columbus police tracked down the then-young teen and found the stolen shoes in his closet.

Advertisement

Davis originally refused to name the person he was with, but eventually he did. The victim, however, could not identify that suspect when shown a photo lineup.

Defense attorney Susan Henderson attempted to plead on Davis’ behalf, saying that the teen wanted to put the matter behind him and move on.

“He’s been extremely remorseful,” she said. “He’s got his life on track now.”

Henderson noted that Davis was charged as an adult in the crime but also had no previous juvenile record. She also noted that her client had been an A and B student at Kendrick High School before his grades dropped after his arrest, and she maintained that he had no idea the guy with him would pull a gun.

Advertisement

“I was young at the time, so I wasn’t in my right mind,” Davis told the judge.

Peters was not buying the excuses.

“Maybe he’s the wrong person,” the judge said of Davis, emphasizing that whether or not Davis intended for anyone to pull a gun, he had obviously intended to take the shoes, since he had been the one who set up the meeting. “He’s the one with the shoes in his closet.”