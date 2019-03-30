Photo: Getty Images

Georgia Tech football player Brandon Adams died while practicing step dancing, possibly in connection to his candidacy for membership with black fraternity Omega Psi Phi, according to an Atlanta Police report.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution first reported the development.

“Nothing in Mr. Adams’ autopsy by the GBI on Monday pointed to foul play and we have no evidence right now to merit a criminal investigation,” said the Atlanta police in a statement. “Witnesses have told our investigators that Adams had been participating in a dance routine when he collapsed suddenly. The Department is awaiting toxicology and other lab results being tested by the GBI following the autopsy to determine our next step.”

Toxicology results could be weeks away.

A rising senior defensive tackle for the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, Adams was memorialized Monday.

According to the police report, Adams’ friends said they were practicing a step routine in a garage when Adams fell during a water break, hitting his head and going into convulsions before foaming at the mouth.

Around 1 A.M., Adams arrived to Emory University Hospital Midtown alive, according to hospital personnel. Georgia Tech football head coach Geoff Collins offered his condolences earlier in the week, telling a team website: “Our entire Georgia Tech football family is heartbroken by the news of Brandon’s passing. In the short time that I have had the privilege and honor of knowing Brandon, I admired and respected him, first and foremost as a terrific human being, but also as an outstanding teammate and leader.”

Earlier this week, Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. released a statement expressing their sadness while offering grief counseling for Adams’ family. Sunday, the fraternity suspended its membership selection process.

