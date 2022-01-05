A shooting that occurred on New Year’s Day in Houston, Texas injured a 4-year-old girl, Arianna Delane, while she was sleeping. The girl turned out to be the niece of George Floyd, who was killed last year after a Minnesota Police Officer put his knee on Floyd’s neck, according to ABC13.



Now, the Houston Police Department is launching an internal probe after it took officers four hours to arrive at the scene of the shooting.



Four hours?!



Per the story from ABC13, Arianna’s father, Derrick Delane, said that their apartment was hit multiple times by gunfire around 3 a.m. on New Year’s Day and the gunfire that went into the second story of their apartment hit Arianna who was sleeping.



Thankfully, she survived the shooting.



More from ABC13:



The girl’s mother drove her to the hospital where she underwent surgery and was stabilized. Family said she has a punctured lung and liver and three broken ribs. She remains hospitalized. Her father feels fortunate that she was not killed in the shooting. Houston police said Tuesday they do not have a suspect or motive in this case. Delane said he has reason to believe their home was targeted. “Why would my house get shot up?” the father said. “My daughter don’t know. I can’t explain that to her. As the father, you’re supposed to protect the kids.”

Troy Finner, Houston Police Chief, released a statement regarding the shooting of Arianna.

“I am aware and have concerns regarding the delayed response time in this incident and have initiated an Internal Affairs investigation. I ask the city continue to pray for the child’s full recovery and assist in providing information that would lead to the arrest of the suspect or suspects responsible,” Finner said in a statement.

The Houston Police would not give a timeline of events because of their investigation, according to ABC13.



The motive and suspects in the case are still a mystery.

