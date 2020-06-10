George Floyd and Derek Chauvin 'Bumped Heads' at Nightclub Where They Worked, Co-Worker Says

Photo : JOHANNES EISELE ( AFP via Getty Images )

Shortly after George Floyd died, it was revealed that Floyd had previously worked alongside Derek Chauvin, the cop charged with his death, at a local nightclub. While it was initially unclear if the two had ever crossed paths, one of their co-workers says they had a rather contentious past.



“They bumped heads,” Dave Pinney told CBS News. Pinney worked alongside Chauvin and Floyd at the Minneapolis nightclub El Nuevo Rodeo. “It has a lot to do with Derek being extremely aggressive within the club with some of the patrons, which was an issue,” Pinney said, explaining the source of the conflict between the two men.



From CBS News:



The Floyd family says they believe what happened on May 25 was in part personal. Their lawyer has called for Chauvin to be charged with first-degree murder, “because we believe he knew who George Floyd was.” “Is there any doubt in your mind that Derek Chauvin knew George Floyd?” CBS News asked Pinney. “No. He knew him,” the coworker said. “How well did he know him?” CBS News asked. “I would say pretty well,” Pinney replied.

Over the course of the previous year, Floyd frequently worked as a security guard inside the nightclub. For 17 years, Maya Santamaria, the owner of El Nuevo Rodeo, paid Chauvin to sit outside the club in his squad car on the nights he was off duty. Chauvin and Floyd both worked Tuesday nights when the club hosted a popular dance competition. “I think he was afraid and intimidated.” Santamaria said when asked by CBS News if Chauvin had a problem with black people.

Chauvin has been charged with second-degree unintentional murder and second degree manslaughter and is currently being held on $1.25 million bail. Thomas Lane, Tou Thao, and J. Alexander Kueng, the other three former officers involved in Floyd’s death, have been arrested and charged with aiding and abetting second degree murder as well as aiding and abetting second degree manslaughter.