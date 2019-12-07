Gabrielle Union Launches New Fashion Collection for 'Plus Size Women'

Gabrielle Union attends The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City. Photo : Dimitrios Kambouris ( Getty Images )

Gabrielle Union is not buying into the concept of “T he F orgotten W oman.”

The Being Mary Jane actress, who already is the face of a successful clothing line with New York & Company, has teamed up with Fashion to Figure to launch a plus-sized collection — for sizes 12 to 24, and featuring holiday styles.

“My line’s availability at Fashion to Figure is a critical and personal moment for me,” Union, who is credited with curating the new line, said in a statement.

“This is for my family and all the plus-size women who have messaged me asking for Gabrielle Union,” the former America’s Got Talent judge added. “This partnership goes beyond offering a more inclusive and extended size range, it was a deliberate effort to focus on a technical fit that celebrates curves.”

“It was a natural first step to offer the size range that FTF currently offers, but we are also working on getting the fit right for sizes beyond a 24 for future collections,” Union, 47, continued. “I am so excited to be on this fashion journey, every collection levels up and I am closer to my personal goal of having a brand with bomb clothes that fit all bodies.”

Price points for the collection — available online — range from $69.95 - $199.95



According to WWD, Union designed the New York & Company collection in the late summer of 2017. The collection was sold in the retailer’s 335 full-price stores as well as online.



Earlier that year, the NAACP Image Award winner launched Flawless by Gabrielle Union, a haircare line specifically targeted at women with textured hair.

