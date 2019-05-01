Screenshot: @UClaiminYouReal (Twitter)

A number of celebrities including Gabrielle Union, Dwayne Wade, Ludacris and Janelle Monáe helped to cover the costs of the funeral for Nigel Shelby, the 15-year-old teenager who died by suicide after anti-LGBTQ bullying.

The amount of money that was donated remains undisclosed, but Slutty Vegan restauranteur Pinky Cole and media mogul in the making Lena Waithe recruited their famous friends to ease the unexpected financial burden by providing Shelby with a proper send-off.

TMZ reports that the homegoing celebration occurred on April 27 and featured a colorful casket wrapped in butterflies and rainbows to honor his memory. Attendees also wore a similar color palette.

Nigel’s mother, Camika, said that Nigel had suffered from depression and struggled with acceptance and his identity. The money that was raised covered Nigel’s tombstone, funeral service and an undisclosed amount to support Camika.

“Today I got the opportunity to celebrate the life of Nigel Shelby,” Cole posted on Instagram. “I pray that no other child will ever have to endure what this young baby dealt with. We gotta love on our own! Check on your friends and loved ones. You never know what someone is going through. #ripnigel”

Nigel’s memorial service was held at Rock Family Worship Center in Huntsville, Alabama.