The Blacker the Content the Sweeter the Truth
ShopSubscribe
The Blacker the Content the Sweeter the Truth
VideoOriginals

Funny, Shady, and Everything in Between: Why Jasmyn Lawson Loves Verzuz Battles

jessicamoulite
Jessica Moulite
Filed to:Jasmyn Lawson
Jasmyn LawsonThe Root 100verzuzQuarantineSELF CAREDailyOverrideBlack Twitter
Save

Jasmyn Lawson has done a lot during these socially-distant times, including successfully announcing an incredible lineup of our favorite shows on Netflix that’ll keep us entertained well into winter.

Advertisement

But when the editorial and brand manager at Netflix’s Strong Black Lead—who was also recognized on this year’s The Root 100 list—isn’t working, she’s big on watching content that celebrates the culture.

“I’ve loved every moment that we, as a community, have been able to come together virtually, especially during moments like Verzuz,” said Lawson.

Advertisement

Our favorite Strong Black Lead explains why Verzuz battles have been giving her life during quarantine and why they are the Blackest moments of 2020 thus far in the video above.

Jessica Moulite

Jessica Moulite is an award-winning Video Producer at The Root passionate about dismantling unjust societal power structures and all things Black culture. She's also probably watching “Living Single.”

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Root

Congresswomen AOC and Ilhan Omar Stream Among Us, Thankfully Manage to Avoid Being Cringey

#EndSARS: Nigerians Say Government Forces Surrounded, Fatally Shot Unarmed Protesters Demonstrating Against Police Brutality

Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly Claims He Was Also a Victim in Breonna Taylor’s Death, Casts Blame on Kenneth Walker

Mogul-in-the-Making Marsai Martin Graces the First Cover of Essence Girls United

DISCUSSION

Latest on The Root

Most Popular

Advertisement

Advertisement