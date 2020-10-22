Funny, Shady, and Everything in Between: Why Jasmyn Lawson Loves Verzuz Battles

Jasmyn Lawson has done a lot during these socially-distant times, including successfully announcing an incredible lineup of our favorite shows on Netflix that’ll keep us entertained well into winter.

But when the editorial and brand manager at Netflix’s Strong Black Lead—who was also recognized on this year’s The Root 100 list—isn’t working, she’s big on watching content that celebrates the culture.

“I’ve loved every moment that we, as a community, have been able to come together virtually, especially during moments like Verzuz,” said Lawson.

Our favorite Strong Black Lead explains why Verzuz battles have been giving her life during quarantine and why they are the Blackest moments of 2020 thus far in the video above.