Funders Are Calling For More Support Of Black Feminist Organizations And We're Here For It

An open letter was released on Thursday calling for an increase in funding for Black feminist organizations. The plea came from some of philanthropy’s most prominent figures and organizations, including Rihanna’s Clara Lionel Foundation, the MacArthur Foundation, Pivotal Ventures and the Ford Foundation.

An excerpt of the letter is included below:

“In rare moments in philanthropy, history and opportunity meet, and donors everywhere are presented with a chance to contribute to a dramatic leap forward. These moments bring an opening to make generational progress on the most pressing issues of our time. A space for courage to confront philanthropy’s broken promises and practices of the past. A vehicle to shift resources—quickly and deeply—to our most innovative leaders at the forefront of change. We are writing today because we believe that theBlack Feminist Fund is that opportunity. And this is our time. As a growing community of individual donors, institutional leaders, and donor advocates, we urge you to join us while momentum is on our side.”

All in all, the Black Feminist Fund is hoping to raise $100 million to support nonprofits led by Black women. The fund, which was founded in 2021, has managed to raise $35 million so far.

The co-founder and co-executive director of Black Feminist Fund, Tynesha McHarris, told the Associated Press that Black women have historically been left out of the conversation on purpose.

“There’s a trust gap between some in philanthropy and the leadership of Black women and Black gender expansive folks. There isn’t that trust that means ‘I trust your leadership. I trust you to be able to take the resources and do what needs to get done. I trust that you will use these resources with deep integrity.’”

The $100 million that the Black Feminist Fund is requesting will provide eight-year grants to nonprofits working on ending gender and racial inequity, climate change and poverty.

