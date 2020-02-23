From Baltimore to 'Broadway' to Bloomberg? Mayor Stephanie Rawlings-Blake Named Co-Chair of Mega Billionaire's Presidential Campaign

BOUT IT BOUT IT: Baltimore Mayor Stephanie Rawlings-Blake bangs the gavel calling to order the first day of the Democratic National Convention at the Wells Fargo Center, July 25, 2016 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Photo : Getty Images

Stephanie Rawlings-Blake is all about the come-up.

The former Baltimore mayor – who made history as the first city official to star in the legendary musical Chicago (as an ensemble member ) – is now the face of Michael Bloomberg’s presidential bid.

Baltimore Mayor Is Chicago Star Tonight | Playbill Baltimore Mayor Stephanie Rawlings-Blake makes her theatrical debut when she joins the cast of the… Read more

On Feb. 20, the mega billionaire’s campaign announced Rawlings-Blake was endorsing the former New York City Mayor run to become the Democratic presidential nominee for the 2020 election.

“I am proud to endorse Mike Bloomberg for President of the United States. Mike has been a good friend and mentor to me for many years. He is a no-nonsense leader who has taken on the country’s toughest fights,” she Rawlings-Blake said in an official statement issued by the campaign. “When we were both in office, we worked together to get illegal guns off the streets of Baltimore, New York, and cities across America. He continues to lead the national movement for gun safety, building grassroots support and working to elect candidates fighting for common-sense gun safety laws. I’m excited to join Mike’s campaign and do everything I can to help elect the best candidate to defeat Donald Trump and unite our country.”

With the praise came her appointment.

Rawlings-Blake was named National Political Co-Chair for Mike Bloomberg 2020, joining former Philadelphia Mayor Michael Nutter, former Miami Mayor Manny Diaz, and former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa.

In this role, the Oberlin College alum – who served as Baltimore’s chief executive from 2010 to 2016, will advise the campaign on policy development and strategy.

The former lobbyist and lawyer will also serve as a national surrogate on behalf of the campaign, encouraging others to support Bloomberg and travel to field offices and events to share with voters why she believes his track record and experience make him the best candidate to beat Donald John at the ballots in November.

Blooming Bloomie seems to be pulling out all the stops with The Blacks.



Well most of them.



Some people I know think it would be a great idea if he started a fund to go towards all the black and brown people that were harmed and damaged with his controversial stop and frisk policy.

Black folks do suffer from Post Traumatic Slavery Disorder.

(Or maybe he could even establish a fund for The Exonerated Five, whose multi million-dollar civil lawsuit settlement was held up during his 12 years in office running The Big Apple.)

But, that is another talk show topic.

According to the New York Times, the former Republican turned Independent now Democrat put more than $200 million of his personal fortune into his presidential campaign by the end of December.

Forbes has his real-time net worth listed at $61.8 billion.

When asked if if Rawlings-Blake was being paid for her work, the campaign declined to comment, reports Baltimore Sun political reporter Luke Broadwater. She, in turn, referred questions about her role to the campaign.

Asides from her mayoral leadership, the esteemed member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. served as secretary of the Democratic National Committee during President Barack Hussein Obama’s second term, and as president of the United States Conference of Mayors.

SELFIE-CARE: Baltimore Mayor Stephanie Rawlings-Blake takes a selfie with New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu at the U.S. Conference of Mayors meeting in Philadelphia, July 26, 2016. Photo : Alex Brandon ( Associated Press )

“Stephanie Rawlings-Blake was an innovative leader for Baltimore and a strong advocate for Americans in cities across the country as president of the US Conference of Mayors – and we’ve worked together to address important issues in this election, like protecting communities from gun violence,” Bloomberg said in the statement.



“I’m honored to have her support and excited to welcome her as National Political Co-Chair for our campaign to defeat Donald Trump and rebuild America,” he added.

