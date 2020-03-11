Fresno Man Accused of Four Murders Admits He Wanted to Kill White People: 'You Get Fed Up With the Racism, You Get Tired of Letting Things Slide'

Kori Ali Muhammad Screenshot : ABC 30

We’ve all heard the phrase “an eye for an eye,” and after enduring a lifetime of racism, that was the exact justification that accused killer Kori Ali Muhammad gave authorities for his decision to allegedly murder four people in 2017.

From the Fresno Bee:

In a taped interview with Fresno detectives, Muhammad explained why he killed Carl Williams III, a 25-year-old security guard at a Motel 6 in central Fresno on April 13 and how that led to three more shooting deaths about a week later. Muhammad faces the death penalty if found guilty of the quadruple murders. His lawyers have said Muhammad suffers from mental illness, including schizophrenia. He has told police he was acting out of anger over the treatment of black people in the United States. On the tape, Muhammad tells detectives Victor Miranda and Miguel Alvarez about how Williams was allegedly disrespectful to him. Muhammad was visiting a friend that night when a security guard noticed him and told the manager.

Muhammad was then asked to register at the front office and pay a visitor’s fee, which he eventually agreed to after arguing with his friend. But when Muhammad went to the office to register, the manager testified that he felt threatened and kicked Muhammad and his friend out of the hotel in response. This then led to Muhammad gunning down Williams shortly after.

In the recording played during his trial, Muhammad revealed that after years of being disrespected as a black person, he had finally reached his breaking point.

“It starts taking its toll on you and you get fed up with the racism,” he said. “You get tired of letting things slide.”

Muhammad then reportedly went on the run and, realizing that it was only a matter of time until he was apprehended, decided he would “kill as many white men” as possible—which he allegedly did.



From the Bee:



Muhammad said he targeted a Pacific Gas & Electric truck because Muhammad’s father worked for the company until his addiction to crack cocaine ruined his life. Muhammad blames the U.S. government for its alleged role in allowing crack cocaine to spread. He said the sight of the PG&E truck triggered him. When he saw a white male in the passenger seat of the truck, he raised his Colt Python .357 revolver and fired four times hitting 34-year-old Zackary Randalls.

“When I walked up to the (PG&E) truck, I saw a Mexican driver and a white guy,” Muhammad admitted in his taped confession. “I didn’t want to target the driver because he was Mexican so I shot the white dude.”



Soon after, Muhammad would later kill two other white men: Mark Gassett, 37, and David Jackson, 58.

I think we all can identify with being fed up with white people's shit, but homie, this ain't the way.

As his trial continues, Muhammad could face the death penalty if convicted.