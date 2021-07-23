Fragile White Man Goes on Racist Rant While Announcing a Race in Iowa

White people can’t seem to do anything these days without getting in their feelings about how the world is changing. For some reason, a race announcer in Iowa decided to go on a racist rant against Black people and NFL players who kneel before a race last week.



Advertisement

According to NBC News, race announcer Lon Oelke was the announcer during a race last Thursday at Kossuth County Speedway in Algona, Iowa. Before the National Anthem began playing, Oelke took to the mic to give what he called “a social service announcement,” that was really just a long-ass Facebook rant. Further proving that the far-right’s idea of freedom is mandatory patriotism, Oelke was in his feelings over NFL players who “won’t stand for our flag” or who “take a knee.”

“I’ve got four words for you: Find a different country if you won’t do it,” he said. “Get the hell out of dodge.” Bro, I’m sorry, but I think you need to be more concerned about the fact you can’t do Sesame Street-tier math than what National Anthem the NFL plays. I just personally think it’s funny that a man is doing the whole “keep politics out of sports” bit while literally talking about his racist politics during a sporting event.

The race was broadcast on livestream service FloRacing, and the company removed the race from their platform and said Oelke’s “opinions and language do not reflect our core values or have a place on our platform.”



The speedway released a statement announcing it will no longer work with Oelke. “It was not okay, and it will not be happening again,” the statement said. “Kossuth County Speedway looks forward to proving to our fans, drivers and crews that we can and will do better.”

The promoter running the race was totally fine with it, though. Fairmont Raceway promoter Jon McCorkell wrote on Facebook that Oelke will “absolutely be announcing” races this Friday and added he agreed “with all of Lon’s comments and opinions.”

Advertisement

Racist assholes agree with other racist assholes. Who knew?

