Screenshot: Fox News

Conservative keister-kisser and cartoon villain mustache-wearer Geraldo Rivera appeared to be shocked by racist comments during an appearance on the official channel of racists as he was talking about racism to someone who was defending y’all’s racist president.

For years, Geraldo Rivera’s role as Fox News’ resident brown pundit demanded that he fling the outlet’s white supremacist feces at everyone around him, including the still-warm corpse of Trayvon Martin, whose hoodie Rivera says was “as much responsible for Trayvon Martin’s death as George Zimmerman.”

On Friday, During an episode of Fox & Friends, the native New Yorker whose birth name is Gerald Michael Riviera finally found out what the propaganda outlet really thinks of their intermittent “Mess’can” whitesplainer (Geraldo is actually half Puerto Rican, which is a small island in the heart of Mexico, according to Fox News’ geographers), when he was told that he should go back where he came from if he didn’t think white people should be able to threaten non-white American citizens with deportation.

Rivera, who insists his friend Donald Trump is not racist, joined the always blithely ignorant Steve Doocy, one of Fox News’ indistinguishable blonde ladies and literal hatchetman, Pete Hegseth, to discuss the now-infamous “send her back” chants at a Greenville, NC white supremacist pep rally disguised as a Trump election event.

Advertisement

“Geraldo, but you, like many, have accused him of racism,” said Hegseth, whose petroleum-based hair gel addiction has contributed to a 2.7-degree increase in global warming temperatures. “But if you go back and look at that tweet, he’s not talking about race, he’s talking about whether or not you love this country and appreciate it. And if you don’t appreciate it and don’t love it, and don’t want to work to make it better, then maybe you could consider going somewhere else.”

Advertisement

“There’s plenty of countries on Earth,” Hegseth added, whose “somewhere else” argument totally ignores the “back” part of the racist mob chant prompted by Trump’s racist tweets suggesting Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.), Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich), Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.) and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) should all “go back” to the “places from which they came.”

Advertisement

“What the hell?” Rivera interjected. “This is their country! They’re citizens of the United States! What if someone said that to you? ‘If you don’t like it you can leave.’”

“Absolutely,” replied the non-blonde white guy whose name I have already forgotten. “They can say that to me.”

Advertisement

“You cannot say that!” Rivera responded as if someone had insinuated that his child was killed because of a misguided wardrobe choice and not racism. “You cannot say that to me.”

“I can totally say that,” replied the slick-haired Caucasian. “I can say it to you.”

Advertisement

“I’ve had ten street fights based on...Someone saying to me, because I’m Puerto Rican: ‘Go back to where you came from.’” explained Rivera, his Yosemite Sam-like facial hair quivering in anger.

“I’m not looking at the color of your skin,” Chad Wetlocks replied. “I’m looking at what you stand for and the principles of our country.”

Advertisement

Geraldo angrily explained that using invectives to suggest that citizenship is conditional to one’s political loyalties is contrary to every American value. It’s almost like he had no idea which channel he was on.

The segment ended with the Doocy and the blonde lady moving on to another story praising the Führer. After his appearance, Geraldo Rivera sobbed quietly in the fetal position on the marble floor of the shower paid for with the proceeds made from selling his soul to Satan, better known as Roger Ailes.

Advertisement

But you know what they say:

If you lie down with dogs...

One day, you’re gonna get dog-fucked.